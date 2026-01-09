By: Rutunjay Dole | January 09, 2026
Too Hot To Handle! The Raja Saab Actress Nidhhi Agerwal's Stunning Pictures Will Take Your Breath Away
Instagram @NidhhiAgerwal
Nidhhi Agerwal has created a buzz recently with her recently released movie, The Raja Saab starring Superstar Prabhas.
The actress plays pivotal role in the movie and has already turned up heat with her stunning appearances during the promotions.
Nidhhi wore this shimmery saree from Falguni Shane Peacock at one of the promotional events of The Raja Saab.
Earlier, she was spotted in a peacock themed outfit from Vastra by PS and highliting jewels from Mortantra.
Teasing her fans with the updates near to the film's release, Nidhhi quipped, "Are you ready for what’s coming next?"
Nidhhi Agerwal's another stunning appearances recently stole hearts on the Internet in which she was seen wearing a concept saree skirt paired with corset-style blouse by Tarun Tahiliani.