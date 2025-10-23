Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice

Chitragupta Puja 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Chitragupta Puja is the sacred festival that falls every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Kartik. This year, Chitragupta Puja will be observed on October 23, 2025, coinciding with Bhai Dooj. On this day, devotees worship Lord Chitragupta, who is responsible for recording the good and bad deeds of humans. Let's explore the significance of this festival, the puja vidhi, and more about its sacred observance.

About Lord Chitragupta

Chitragupta, the God of Justice, is known as the assistant to Yamraj, the god of death, in Hindu mythology. He maintains a record of every person's deeds throughout their life. Using these records, Chitragupta determines a soul's fate after death, deciding whether they will ascend to heaven or descend to hell based on their good and bad karma. It is believed that he wields a pen and paper to document every action, ensuring cosmic justice is upheld.

Chitragupta Puja 2025 Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Chitragupta Puja is observed on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Chitragupta Puja Aparahna Muhurat - 01:13 PM to 03:28 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 08:16 PM on October 22, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Puja Vidhi

The festival is primarily observed by the Kayastha community of Hinduism. The Kayastha community worships Lord Chitragupta because he is considered their ancestral deity. It is believed that Lord Chitragupta was born from Lord Brahma's body to record every individual's deeds. Lord Chitragupta is a symbol of justice, accountability, and moral balance.

On this day, devotees worship their pens, account ledgers, books, and other writing tools. The ritual is also called Dawat Puja or Masyadhara Puja. The puja provides an opportunity for worshippers to contemplate their previous deeds, ask for pardon for their mistakes, and receive blessings for a virtuous future.