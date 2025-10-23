World Polio Day 2025: Simple Tips To Keep The Disease At Bay

Canva

Diseases can change our lives in many ways, and some can be especially serious. Polio is one such illness. It can affect your limbs and, in severe cases, be life-threatening. Although vaccines have significantly reduced the incidence of polio, it is still essential to know how to protect yourself.

And Ayurveda has holistic options and suggestions for the same. It is time to understand about polio, its impact, facts, and Ayurvedic ways to stay away from or avoid polio. Also, find out the Patanjali products to help in this battle against polio.

Polio Details and Facts

Polio is a highly infectious disease that spreads mainly through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water. It can also spread through dirty surfaces or places with poor hygiene. Not getting vaccinated increases the risk.

When infected with polio, you can get non-flu symptoms like fever, tiredness, nausea, spine stiffness, and headache. At times, you get paralytic polio, resulting in hardcore muscle weakness. Infection results in paralysis in the legs. Children under five are usually the victims.

Since 2014, India has been free of polio thanks to strong vaccination programs and careful monitoring, even with its large population and hygiene challenges. Simple Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products can also help you stay protected.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Stay Away from Polio

Vaccination: The biggest way to ensure one stays polio-free is by vaccination. Polio vaccines are given as a child, but can be taken as an adult.

Habits: Simple habits like washing hands with clean water and soap, avoiding contaminated items like water and surfaces, and cleanliness goes a long way to stay away from polio.

Herbs: Many Ayurvedic herbs aid in fighting viral infections. These include Ginger, Giloy, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Tulsi, and Garlic.

Patanjali offers products with a foundation in Ayurveda to keep you safe from Polio. One product is Divya Vishtindukadi Vati (22 Gms). It works well to deal with nerve-related ailments like pain and paralysis. It contains Shuddha Kuchila, Supari, Black Pepper, and Tamarind.

You can also use Divya Mahamash Taila (100 Ml) for good blood supply, boost muscle and bone tissues, and even help to recuperate from leg paralysis. It contains Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Punarnava, Shatavar, Gokhru, and Mulethi.

Choose a life free of polio on the occasion of World Polio Day on October 24.