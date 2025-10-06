How Ayurveda Can Help You Deal With Arthritis

Canva

While some diseases are age-related, many have now started showing up even among the younger generation. One such disease is arthritis. The bone-related issue was seen in older generations, but has started affecting the young ones.

Understanding of the diseases, causes, symptoms, and tips to manage arthritis goes a long way to staying healthy. Ayurveda speaks at length about dealing with the problem in an organic manner. You can trust Patanjali to provide related Ayurvedic products.

About Arthritis

When you suffer from arthritis, you face inflammation and swelling in the joint(s). It can cause stiffness and pain that grows with time. Types of arthritis with individual impacts on the joints include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, and gout.

The causes include wear and tear of the joints due to age or injury, overweight impact, genetic factors, gender, infections, and even occupational factors. Apart from inflammation, stiffness, and swelling of the joints, the symptoms include tenderness, warmth around the joints, tiredness, limited motion, and even fever.

In Ayurveda, arthritis comes under Sandhivata. It is an ailment caused by Vata Dosha imbalance. This Dosha is associated with dryness, motion, and corrosion. Certain causes and age worsen the Vata and result in arthritis-related troubles. The other two Doshas, too, can be behind other types.

With this understanding, it is time to focus on the Ayurvedic tips that help you manage the demon named arthritis. And Patanjali is the right choice with its medicinal products.

4 Ayurvedic Ways to Manage Arthritis

Herbs: Include herbs like Ginger, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Nirgundi, Ajwain, Shallaki, Dashmool, Triphala, Guggul, and Ashwagandha to diet. Their anti-inflammatory properties ease pain.

Food: Green leafy vegetables, legumes, whole grains, barley, red rice, and buttermilk can help balance Vata Dosha. Avoid spicy, fermented, or hard-to-digest foods.

Massage: Regular oil massages help reduce joint pain and stiffness, improve circulation, and support muscles and tissues. Warm the oil before use and massage gently for best results.

Exercise: Gentle exercise keeps joints flexible and strong. Choose activities that do not put = pressure on your joints, help stay active, and support weight loss. Yoga is a good option.

Choose Patanjali to treat arthritis with Ayurvedic medicines. Patanjali’s Aamvatari Ras (22 Gms) supports your joints, muscles, and bones, and provides respite from osteoporosis or rheumatism-related issues. It has Triphala, Guggul, Shuddha Gandak, and other essential Ayurvedic herbs.

If you want oil for massage, try Divya Mahamash Taila (100 Ml). It has Sesame, Ashwagandha, Shatavar, Hing, Fennel, Gokhru, Mulethi, Dashmool, and other important herbs. It boosts blood circulation and muscle and bone tissues.

Or choose Divya Peedantak Vati (40 Gms and 43 Gms). It contains Guggul Shuddha, Ashwagandha, Nirgundi, Punarnava Mool, Turmeric, Fennel, Ajwain, and other Ayurvedic herbs. It supports recovering from joint troubles, along with relieving joint issues like arthritis and osteoporosis.

While some joint issues, including arthritis, is normal in human life, you can manage to get relief from them with simple Ayurvedic tips, including Ayurveda in your life and choosing Patanjali.