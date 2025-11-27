Did Netra Mantena Rewear Isha Ambani's Iconic Wedding Necklace? Viral Udaipur Bride Sparks Buzz

Instagram

Billionaire bride Netra Mantena's larger-than-life Udaipur wedding has refused to leave the spotlight. Even days after global pop star Jennifer Lopez's performance, Bollywood dance numbers and Donald Trump Jr's much-talked-about appearance, the celebration continues to dominate conversations online. Just when it seemed like everything had been decoded, one fresh detail has sent fashion watchers and jewellery enthusiasts into full investigation mode.

Did Netra Mantena wore Isha Ambani's necklace?

This time, the buzz isn"t about celebrity guests or couture lehengas, but a glittering necklace that many believe looked strikingly familiar. As bridal videos of Netra flooded Instagram, eagle-eyed viewers began drawing parallels between her diamond set and the iconic necklace worn by Isha Ambani at her wedding.

The speculation gained serious traction after celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel shared his observations online, writing, “I swear this necklace has put me in full detective mode now…” He went on to claim that the design, diamond placement, proportions and even the shape of the centre stones appeared identical, adding fuel to the theory that Netra may have worn the same piece.

Check out the video below:

Naturally, the internet jumped to one big question: could Netra Mantena have borrowed an Ambani heirloom? Highly unlikely.

Those familiar with Ambani jewellery history know that Isha's layered diamond choker and haar are deeply personal pieces. She famously wore the same set not only during her own wedding ceremonies but also for later festivities. Her mother, Nita Ambani, has also been spotted wearing the magnificent jewels, further reinforcing that these pieces remain firmly within the family.

Read Also Jennifer Lopez Turns Desi In Breathtaking Manish Malhotra Saree At Viral Udaipur Wedding

While Netra's necklace certainly reflects the same opulent design language, oversized diamonds, symmetrical structure and regal detailing, jewellery insiders believe the resemblance ends there. As per reports, leading diamond houses often create signature styles that share visual DNA, resulting in pieces that feel familiar without being identical. Subtle differences in craftsmanship, proportions and stone cuts are key indicators that these are separate creations inspired by the same aesthetic.

While there’s no official confirmation on whether she reused Isha's jewellery or created a similar piece for herself, the internet continues to speculate.