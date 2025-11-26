Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 26, 2025
Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, model-designer Gabriella Demetriades, is back to ruling Instagram with her latest travel diary. Gabriella recently dropped a gorgeous vacation carousel that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention
All images from Instagram
The pictures show her confidently rocking a bikini, showing off her sculpted abs and sun-kissed glow
Another shot features a romantic moment with Arjun Rampal, while other frames capture adorable scenes with their son and a warm family portrait
Her witty caption — “Petition to start pucci winter” — sparked admiration from friends and celebs alike. Amrita Arora Ladak couldn’t help but gush, “Ohhh my days! Woman! Mama freaking cita!” Malaika Arora kept it short but impactful with “Woman.”
With every post, Gabriella continues to prove that she’s a perfect blend of style, fitness, and family love
Alongside the travel album, Gabriella also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Arjun Rampal. The birthday post included intimate and fun moments of the actor enjoying life with Gabriella
Fans were equally thrilled, calling her “the hottest” and applauding her “inspirational abs.” Many users even declared Gabriella and Arjun “the hottest looking couple.”
