Jennifer Lopez Turns Desi In Breathtaking Manish Malhotra Saree At Viral Udaipur Wedding

Jennifer Lopez at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding | Image Courtesy: X (@@DivoAndTheCity)

Hollywood glamour met Indian couture in the most dazzling way as Jennifer Lopez embraced full desi splendour at the now-viral Udaipur wedding of heiress Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The star-studded celebrations, attended by everyone from Donald Trump Jr to leading Bollywood names, had no shortage of standout fashion moments, but JLo’s look instantly stole the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in Manish Malhotra saree

For one of the ceremonies, Jennifer turned to ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, slipping into a breathtaking blush-rose saree crafted with the designer's signature maximal sparkle. The drape shimmered from every angle, its surface covered in Swarovski crystals arranged in a structured, lattice-style design that gave the classic silhouette a couture twist. It balanced the softness of Indian tradition with the high-glam polish that defines JLo’s red-carpet persona.

Her blouse took the drama even further, featuring a sculpted, strapless piece with a sweetheart neckline, richly embellished to mirror the saree's design. The fit was bold yet elegant, adding a modern contrast to the timeless drape.

True to her flair for performance-ready styling, JLo carried the pallu in an unconventional way, letting it cascade over her arms like a delicate couture wrap. This styling choice put the craftsmanship centre stage, letting the crystal-encrusted netting gleam and grab all the attention.

Accessorising with equal impact, Jennifer chose a bold choker in soft emerald tones paired with statement earrings, a refined maang-tikka, a diamond bracelet and a few rings, adding to her look the true desi touch.

For the final glam, the singer opted for glowing makeup featuring a dewy base, flushed cheeks, highlighted eyelids and nude glossy lips, with hair styled in a sleek backdo.