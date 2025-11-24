Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 24th, 2025 To Nov 30th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings sharp mental clarity and the strength to manage busyness with ease. You may finally feel ready to cut away what no longer serves you. Strategy, decision-making, and problem-solving will be your strongest assets now. Be prepared to stay flexible—uncertainties may arise in your environment. You might turn down opportunities that do not align with your true desires, choosing instead to focus on expanding your horizons. For some, this could even include planning travel or exploring new territories. In your relationships, especially romantic ones, be mindful of small disagreements or subtle power struggles. Some of you may crave more space, independence, or time to recharge rather than conforming to others’ expectations.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, you may have been feeling trapped by your emotions or memories. This period encourages you to gain clarity around intense feelings, especially if they have been creating inner conflict or confusion. Release any pent-up frustration by making practical, grounded decisions that truly support your well-being. An unbiased and balanced assessment of your situation will reveal the answers you have been searching for. Trust yourself enough to walk away from what no longer supports you. Have faith in your strength—once clarity arrives, do not let worry take over again. This is a week to show resilience, patience, and emotional maturity. Do not shy away from inviting a profound transformation into your life; it will ultimately set you free.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings interactions with a strong personality—someone with whom you may find yourself in a quiet power struggle or a subtle stalemate. Differences in viewpoints may arise, but they will not necessarily erupt into conflict right away. It is perfectly fine to pause, step back, and take your time before making any decisions involving this person. You are also being guided to pay close attention to your health. If you have been constantly on alert, defending your position, or managing too many responsibilities, your body may be asking for rest. Prioritize deep, restorative sleep and give yourself permission to slow down. This is an ideal time to take a breather and reconnect with a hobby or activity that reignites your passion and refreshes your spirit.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings an important turning point in your journey. You are reminded that transformation is a beautiful process, and resisting change will only slow your growth. Sentimentality or lingering emotions may hold you back, especially if you are finding it difficult to release a painful chapter or past hurt. Take the time you need to heal, but once you feel ready, choose a new direction and continue moving forward toward your next destination. A little solitude will do wonders for your clarity and emotional balance. Make space for quiet moments where you can connect with your inner wisdom—this will guide you and offer the inspiration you need for your path ahead.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week calls for releasing the need for power, control, or a very specific version of success. Step back and gently reassess your goals. Do not break your own heart by clinging to one rigid outcome or chasing perfection. Be kind to yourself—even if things did not unfold the way you hoped. If something is coming to a close, allow it to. Many of you may benefit from quiet moments of peaceful solitude, where a clearer perspective will naturally emerge. Pay close attention to your sleep and stress levels. A fresh perspective is on the horizon, perhaps through a small detour, a shift in approach, or a new way of seeing things. Trust that the path ahead is expanding in the right direction.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings focus to your home, family dynamics, and emotional foundations. You may encounter minor disagreements or differences of opinion with a loved one—particularly if an elder appears authoritative, demanding, or inflexible. Some of these clashes may also revolve around financial matters, especially long-term savings or shared resources. It is important to set healthy boundaries in emotional situations and speak your truth. Some of you may travel with friends or colleagues, creating opportunities for lightness and bonding. Avoid making major decisions if you feel uncertain. Give yourself the time and space to evaluate your options without any pressure. Move at your own pace.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week shines a light on your career, finances, and the opportunities connected to them. You may find yourself navigating fears or uncertainties around work or money—especially regarding saving, spending, or long-term planning. Teamwork could feel challenging, and you may sense manipulation or unclear intentions within group dynamics. Working quietly on your own, with steady focus and dedication, will serve you best right now. You have strong energy behind you—use it wisely. Start bringing your ideas to life through consistent action and practical execution. Avoid scattering your efforts. When you channel your energy into structured steps, your plans will begin to take shape beautifully.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a surge of energy, inspiration, and the spark of a fresh beginning. You are entering a new cycle—one that brings excitement, motivation, and the joy of turning your ideas into reality. You may already have a clear vision for yourself, and now is the ideal time to gather the right information and create a practical plan to bring it to life. Once your plan is set, maintain a clear and focused mind, and try to follow through with consistency. Your confidence and inner strength will help you move through any confusion—especially around finances or task execution. You may also encounter strong personalities this week, and for some of you, teamwork will play an important role.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your birthday season arrives with wish fulfilment, joy, and renewed excitement. Positive energy surrounds you, filling you with inspiration and the drive to move forward. Your confidence will be your biggest asset. New and stable beginnings are on the horizon. Some of you may make significant long-term financial decisions, such as investing in a home or planning major purchases. Fresh starts within your home and family life are also highlighted. Celebrations, gatherings, and heartfelt moments seem likely. Have faith in any detours or organic shifts that unfold. In your personal life—especially in love—commitment may take time, whether from you or someone else. Allow the connection to grow naturally before expecting anything concrete.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week highlights inner wisdom, clarity, and powerful eureka moments. You may receive an idea or insight that becomes a turning point, helping you move forward. Your recent efforts toward understanding yourself and your deeper needs have led you to this breakthrough. You may prefer working independently right now, avoiding unnecessary interference or noise. This is a good time to take charge of your situation and begin planning your next steps with quiet confidence. Your determination and inner strength will be unmistakable. Be mindful of potential conflicts—practice patience with friends, co-workers, or anyone who may not fully understand your process. Share your guidance generously when needed; your perspective is valuable. Finally, take some time to pamper and nurture yourself.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, if you have been in a slow, restful, or withdrawn phase lately, this week encourages you to shake off that stillness and step back into action. Some of you may have been waiting for clarity or unable to fully understand a situation—but now is the time to release doubt and start moving forward. Begin small if needed. Initiate communication, show confidence, and take practical steps—just be mindful of your words, as they may be easily misunderstood during this period. A new financial beginning may be emerging, offering fresh opportunities for stability. Keep a careful eye on your expenses and financial planning as things start to pick up momentum.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week guides you to cut through confusion and uncertainty. A choice may be required of you, and the best way forward is to patiently evaluate your situation. Clearing away distractions and mental clutter will help you think with greater clarity. Your intuition and inner wisdom are heightened—pay close attention to the guidance that comes from within. Connect with your spiritual side, as divine support from God/Spirit/Universe is strongly present around you. You are ready to take the next step or make an important decision. Release the excessive fears tied to possible outcomes. Ground your energy and trust yourself to make a balanced, well-aligned choice. In matters of love, be honest with yourself and with others. Keep your communication clear, sincere, and straightforward.