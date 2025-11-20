 Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber To Perform At A Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur, India? Know Here
Singer Jennifer Lopez is reportedly set to perform at a lavish Udaipur wedding hosted by a US billionaire, with Justin Bieber also expected to join the star lineup. The bride is American-born Elizabeth, and the event remains tightly guarded. Reports also hint at Donald Trump Jr. attending, along with several Bollywood stars and top business families.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber to perform at grand wedding in India | Instagram

Udaipur might soon witness a musical spectacle unlike anything India has hosted before. The city famous for its royal palaces and fairy-tale lakes is abuzz with whispers of an ultra-exclusive wedding, one so grand that global superstars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber may be flying in to perform. While the hosts are keeping things extremely hush-hush, the rumour mill is in full swing, and honestly, who wouldn’t be excited?

Jennifer Lopez to perform at a grand wedding in India

According to sources close to Jennifer Lopez, the pop icon is preparing for a special India visit to perform at a lavish, star-studded US billionaire’s son’s wedding with an American-born bride, Elizabeth. Media reports suggest that the wedding is expected to be nothing short of a royal spectacle, set against Udaipur’s dreamy backdrop.

article-image

If the reports are true, J.Lo’s performance will be the headline moment at this luxury celebration. Fans are especially thrilled because the superstar has previously expressed her desire to perform publicly in India. Speaking to News18 earlier, she said, “I would love to perform in India. I have before, but they were private shows. I am going to go on a small tour this summer, but I don't know what's in the future.” Until she stages that public concert, it seems Indian fans may have to settle for this ultra-private performance.

article-image

Justin Bieber to join J.Lo

And just when you think the guest list can’t get more star-studded, in comes another name: Justin Bieber. Reports suggest he may also take the stage, adding a second major global act to the entertainment lineup. After delivering an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Justin’s return to India could make this event truly unforgettable.

article-image

High-profile guest list

Reports also hints that Donald Trump Jr. may be among the guests. Along with that, several Bollywood A-listers and top Indian business families are expected to attend, making this the “wedding of the year” before it has even begun.

While excitement is running high, there’s still no official confirmation on the buzz.

