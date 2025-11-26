What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

In the remote highlands of Arunachal Pradesh, where rain-fed rice terraces shimmer beneath mountain mist, lives a drink that has been part of tribal life for centuries- Apong. After a mention in The Family Man Season 3, this humble rice beer has found itself in the national spotlight. Yet for the Indigenous communities of the region, its meaning has always run deeper than curiosity or trend.

What makes Apong special

Apong is a traditional rice beer brewed by tribes such as the Galo, Adi and Apatani. Smoky, earthy, and sometimes sweet, its personality shifts with every household that prepares it. The most admired version, Kala Apong, boasts a rich, dark colour and a distinctive smokiness thanks to burnt paddy husks used during fermentation. There is also a lighter, everyday variant, paler, mildly herbal, and perfect for social gatherings.

No matter the version, Apong is always shared. It is a symbol of hospitality, served in bamboo cups, passed from hand to hand, and never consumed in silence.

The women who guard the tradition

One of the most fascinating elements of this beverage lies in its women-led craftsmanship. Brewing Apong is viewed as a sacred responsibility, and the knowledge is passed down from mothers to daughters. A woman’s skill at preparing Apong can reflect her experience, intuition and respect within the community. Men drink it, festivals celebrate it, but the art of making it remains a domain of women alone.

A fermentation ritual rooted in nature

The craft of making Apong unfolds slowly and patiently. Local rice, often red or black, is steamed and laid to cool on bamboo trays. Meanwhile, paddy husks are burnt to create a charcoal-like ash that lends Kala Apong its unique flavour and colour. The secret ingredient, however, is the starter culture made from rice mixed with wild herbs gathered from surrounding forests. These herbs introduce the natural yeasts required for fermentation, a process that cannot be rushed or replicated by machines.

The mixture is kept in bamboo cylinders or earthen pots wrapped in leaves, where it transforms quietly over days or weeks. When finally strained, the drink is bright with life, shaped by humidity, soil, and the brewer’s hands.

For tribal societies in Arunachal, Apong is presence. It is poured during grand harvest festivals such as Mopin and Nyokum, offered at weddings, served during communal hunts and feasts, and shared in remembrance of ancestors. The first sip always goes to the spirits, a silent tribute to the unseen protectors of land and family.