 World Heart Day 2025: Ayurvedic Tips That Will Improve Your Cardiovascular Health
Observed on September 29, know the heart troubles these days and ways to keep it healthy.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Representative Image

A healthy heart is key to living a longer, better life. World Heart Day, observed on September 29, aims to raise awareness about heart diseases and how to prevent them.

The theme for 2025 is ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’. It speaks about the importance of steady heart health and practical care to cardiovascular issues. Find out the heart-related troubles in recent times and get tips for active heart care. Also, know the Patanjali products perfect for heart care.

Cardiovascular Troubles These Days

India is seeing a rise in cardiovascular ailments and troubles. And it is no longer related to the older age group. Even teenagers and young adults are facing them. Cardiac arrest and heart attacks, and failures are now a major concern, as are coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, arrhythmia, congenital heart defects, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis.

These heart problems are often caused by poor diet, lack of exercise, busy routines, genetics, diabetes, and low awareness about early detection. If not addressed early, they can lead to serious health issues or even be life-threatening.

Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here
Ayurveda teaches that the heart is central to your well-being, supporting your immune system and energy. It also affects your mental state. Weak digestion and imbalanced Doshas can contribute to heart problems.

Before reaching out for medical help, you should know simple Ayurvedic tips to take care of your heart’s health. Patanjali comes to your aid in this regard.

4 Ayurvedic Tips for Active Heart Care

Lifestyle: To begin with, focus on creating a lifestyle that doesn’t put pressure on your heart. Include stress management, Yoga, and meditation in your daily routine. Indulge in hobbies. All these will keep your mind and body calm and ensure your heart health.

Herbs: Opt for herbs known to favour your heart. Arjuna keeps the heart healthy, makes the heart muscles strong, and lowers cholesterol. Garlic controls blood pressure. Apart from lowering cholesterol, guggul maintains the heart’s lipid profile in a healthy state.

Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need
Diet: A healthy diet works wonders for heart health. Include veggies, whole grains, legumes, fruits, low dairy, and healthy fats. Avoid anything with saturated fat, trans-fat, processed food, alcohol, and tobacco. Follow a schedule for eating and hydrating yourself.

Check-up: It is important to go for regular medical check-ups that will help check for heart issues and get medications if necessary. The checks include cholesterol levels, blood pressures, diet, and more. You can also check for genetic heart issues and seek care.

Patanjali provides Ayurvedic health products suitable for heart care. Divya Cardiogrit Gold Tablet 20 N (11 Gms) is a good option. It boosts heart functions, controls tremors/panting, supports heart muscles, provides oxygen, and more such help.

Divya Arjun Kwath (100 Gms) manages blood pressure, promotes circulation, controls cholesterol levels, and keeps you peaceful from stress. Divya Arjunarista (450 Ml) has Arjuna, Draksa, Madhuka, Guda, and Dhataki and boosts cardiovascular health, including muscles, and lowers cholesterol.

This World Heart Day on September 29, choose good health, Ayurveda, and Patanjali for your heart and stay a long and healthy life. 

