Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

The chances of many facing and getting treated for Urolithiasis are very common. If not checked in time, it can be dangerous. Urolithiasis is urinary or kidney stones. It can be treated with Ayurveda. Patanjali offers related medicinal products. Understand Urolithiasis, its impact, and drugs related to it (including studies and key takeaways), as well as Ayurvedic tips to treat and manage it.

All about Urolithiasis

Urolithiasis is a condition in which stones form in the urinary tract or kidneys. These hard, painful stones are made of minerals and salts from urine. They develop when there are too many crystal-forming substances in the urine and not enough liquid to dilute them. Stones can block urine flow, cause infections, and even damage the kidneys.

Symptoms can include pain or cramps in the abdomen, blood in the urine, frequent or painful urination, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, trouble urinating, nausea, and sometimes fever. Seeking timely help from Ayurveda and Patanjali can support effective treatment.

Related Drugs (Studies and Key Takeaways)

As per the studies and key takeaways, one of the Ayurvedic medicines called Plasa Kshar was studied in the CCRAS 2000-2001 report. There was a fair response observed in both cases in the treatment. In the study of the Ayurvedic plants/medicines/herbs – Pasana Bheda, Gokshura Kwatha, and Ghana Satva, it was found that five out of nine cases showed good response.

When Varuna, Kulutha, and Gokshura were studied in ‘Effect of Varuna, Kulutha and Gokshura in the Management of Urinary Calculi – A Review of Some Clinical Studies’, the drugs, especially Varuna and Kulutha, helped in the natural passage of moderate-sized calculi. It was also found that even the calculi immobile for more than two years spontaneously passed in 16% of renal, 11% of ureteric, and 18.5% of vesical calculi cases.

Ayurvedic Tips to Handle Urolithiasis

Hydration: Consuming fluids is a good way to battle urinary or kidney stones naturally. Intake of water, fresh or natural juices like orange and lime, and small amounts of tea are a good choice. Avoid overconsumption, caffeine, sodas, and alcohol. Patanjali Pomegranate Aloe Chunk Drink (200 Ml) is a great choice to handle stones. It is refreshing and high in Vitamin C. It hydrates, provides energy, and is good for resistance and digestion.

Food: Increase the citrate-rich food in your diet. Also, include slightly higher levels of calcium-rich food. Avoid a surplus of sodium, animal proteins, and high-oxalate food. Keep your diet full of fibre, whole grains, and legumes for your kidney. Try Patanjali Unpolished Chhole (Kabuli Chana) (500 Gms and 1 Kg). This nourishing, high-protein, and tasty legume contains magnesium to help prevent stone formation.

Herbs: Apart from Varuna and Gokshura, Ayurvedic herbs like Punarnava, Pashanbheda, and Shilajit aid in dissolving the stones, support kidney and urinary health and strength, and lower inflammation. Choose Divya Ashamarihar Kwath (100 Gms). It contains Gokhru, Kulath Dal, Varuna, Punarnava, Methi, and Pashanbheda. The syrup works on the Ayurvedic method to give relief from the pain, dissolving the stones and dealing with renal colic. It also helps in gallstone issues, urinary troubles and lower inflammation.

Lifestyle: Making some lifestyle changes can help prevent kidney stones. Practicing yoga may help with stone passage, but avoid overdoing any exercise. Try to limit spicy or very strong foods.

Dealing with Urolithiasis, which involves urinary or kidney stones, can be made easier with Ayurveda by understanding the causes, following the tips, and incorporating Patanjali into your life.