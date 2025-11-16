BTS Member RM's New Photos Go Viral: A Quiet Museum Day & Adorable Selfie Drop

By: Rahul M | November 16, 2025

Kim Namjoon, popularly called RM, surprised fans with a stunning personal photo dump featuring his quiet day at a museum and glimpse from his life lately

The BTS leader shared serene art-filled moments, giving ARMY a peek into his peaceful routine

Fans loved his minimal, effortless style in a grey sweatshirt that showcased in the new pictures

His soft, candid selfies quickly went viral across social media platforms, where fans can't stop gushing over the new pics

The museum snaps highlighted RM’s long-standing love for art and thoughtful spaces

The photo dump sparked excitement as fans cherished this rare personal update

As per the reports, BTS is set to make grand comeback in March 2026

Thanks For Reading!

BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details
Find out More