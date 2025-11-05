BTS Jung Kook's ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ Exhibition Comes To Mumbai: Know Details

The golden world of Jung Kook, one of BTS’s brightest stars, is making its grand debut in India. The much-anticipated ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ exhibition- celebrating the global icon’s first solo album- will be hosted at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai, from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

Brought to India through a collaboration between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, the powerhouse behind BTS, this exhibition promises fans a deeply immersive journey through multiple interactive zones. It offers a chance to experience Jung Kook’s evolution- from the “Golden Maknae” to an international pop sensation- in a way never seen before.

A golden universe unfolds

The exhibition unfolds across several themed zones, each celebrating a different side of Jung Kook’s artistry. “The Record of the Golden Moments” chronicles his rise to fame, while “Golden: Records” showcases his global achievements through trophies, plaques, and personal performance gear.

In “Golden: Photos”, fans can explore the three versions of his GOLDEN album, SHINE, SOLID, and SUBSTANCE, with visuals, remixes, and creative content revealing the depth of his expression. The “Golden: Sounds” zone lets visitors isolate individual musical elements from tracks like “Hate You,” offering a rare insight into his production genius.

Immersive visual and emotional experiences

The exhibition also includes “Golden: Theatre” and “Shine Cinema”, where iconic performances of tracks such as “Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You” play on large-scale installations. Visitors can admire Jung Kook’s stage outfits, behind-the-scenes clips, and unseen moments in “Solid Cinema”, before leaving their own messages in the “Golden: Moments” zone- symbolising their connection to his journey.

A cultural milestone for India

The Moments’ offers an unforgettable opportunity to step into Jung Kook’s creative universe- merging music, emotion, and artistry into one golden experience.

Tickets will be available from November 6 exclusively on BookMyShow.