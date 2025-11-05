'Sir David Beckham' Receives The Honour Of 'Knighthood' From King Charles At Windsor Castle

England’s beloved football legend, David Beckham, has officially become Sir David Beckham after being knighted by King Charles III in a prestigious ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The 50-year-old former England captain received the honour for his remarkable contributions to football, British culture, and his enduring commitment to charity work.

A royal honour and a family moment

Dressed in a sharp, three-piece grey suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, the star athlete attended the ceremony alongside Victoria and his proud parents, Ted and Sandra Beckham. The moment marked a major milestone not only in his career but also in his personal journey from East London to global stardom.

“It’s quite a moment for a boy from the East End of London to be honoured by His Majesty the King,” Beckham shared emotionally. “This is without doubt my proudest moment.”

Beyond football glory

While Beckham’s football career has been filled with glittering accolades-six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and a La Liga title-he said that receiving a knighthood surpassed them all. “I’ve won medals and captained my country, but this is different,” he said. “To be honoured for not just my sport, but also my philanthropic work, means everything.”

Beckham has long been associated with various global causes, particularly UNICEF, where he established the 7 Fund to help vulnerable children around the world. “My charity work is something I do because I love it,” he explained. “It’s about making real change-and that’s why this recognition feels extra special.”

A lifelong devotion to England and the monarchy

Having debuted for Manchester United at 17, Beckham went on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, all while serving as a proud ambassador for English football. He earned 115 international caps for England and captained the national team for six years.

After the ceremony, Beckham shared a lighter moment, saying the King “was quite impressed” with his suit. As a lifelong admirer of the monarchy, Beckham expressed deep gratitude for the recognition: “To receive this honour from His Majesty is beyond anything I ever imagined.”

A proud new chapter for Sir David and Lady Beckham

For the big day, David wore the first ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier- a bespoke three-piece morning suit in British wool mohair, inspired by the timeless sophistication of British royal style. Since the announcement of his knighthood in June, Beckham has been officially known as Sir David Beckham, while Victoria now carries the title Lady Beckham. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “Standing before the King, being recognised for football and for the work that means most to me-it’s something I’ll never forget.”