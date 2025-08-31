Discover The Workings Of Pañca Pañcala In Ayurveda

Representative image

What you know as Pañca Pañcala (the five pentads) are the sensory and motor organs that aid the body in getting data for perception and action. We know it as the information of the five groups. They are five in number. Together, the 25 elements make up 'The Five Pentads'. Of course, Patanjali understands these Ayurvedic terms to bring out products suitable for the body.

5 Sense Faculties

These provide various information and include:

1. Visual Faculty

2. Auditory Faculty

3. Gustatory Faculty

4. Tactile Faculty

5. Olfactory Faculty

5 Sense Objects

The data collected by these faculties is known as a subject, with each having its subject matter. These include:

1. Auditory Faculty deals with hearing

2. Tactile Faculty refers to the means of perception through touch

3. Visual Faculty notices general colour, shape and seeing

4. Gustatory Faculty handles the knowledge of taste

5. Olfactory Sense Faculty handles smell

The 5 Senses Organs

These organs of perception don’t have a distinct identity but are related through the senses and the five actions, voicing the functions of the sensory organs. They consist of the faculty's true nature and means of appearance. At times, we see the organ of smell not working despite being present. Such cases demonstrate that the faculty's strength is compromised due to specific reasons. The same goes for other organs. These five sense faculties are sense organs:

1. Eyes – For Visual Faculty

2. Skin – For Tactile Faculty covering the entire body

3. Ears – For Auditory Faculty

4. Tongue – For Taste Faculty

5. Nose – For Olfactory Faculty

The 5 Sense Materials

These are five basic elements – space (ether), fire, water, air and earth, controlling the senses.

1. Auditory Faculty – governed by space (ether)

2. Tactile Faculty – governed by air

3. Visual Faculty – governed by fire or Tejas

4. Gustatory Faculty – governed by water

5. Olfactory Faculty – governed by earth

The 5 Senses Perceptions

As mentioned, these sensory faculties don't work alone. When they identify the subject area, they need to be unified in their minds. The combined action enables the faculties to achieve distinct outcomes. The brain observes the actions and thoughts to decide what to say or touch, the shape or colour, the taste type and smell type. This forms the basis for the experience the brain derives via the combined action of the mind and the sense organs. These organs are divided into:

1. Auditory Brain

2. Tactile Brain

3. Visionary Brain

4. Gustatory Brain

5. Olfactory Brain

The brain sees the object's image, comes to a conclusion and brings an image. Through these perceptions, accurate and directly visible and logical information is obtained in seconds. These sense materials and their properties with the mind, brain and ātmā handle the body's actions and spiritual qualities and become the reason for disposition or aversion towards good and bad deeds.

In conclusion, the 25 important elements in five groups, each having five knowledge factors, are called 'The Five Pentads in Ayurveda. Their sensation helps understand the gross body. It also grasps the minute elements existing within them. It results in disease diagnosis and its matching treatment.