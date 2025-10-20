 Witness Mumbai's Most Spectacular Diwali! Fireworks Light Up Dadar's Shivaji Park; Here's How You Can Experience It
Thousands gather to witness the city’s most awaited fireworks spectacle

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Diwali night in Mumbai turned into a scene of pure enchantment as the skies above Shivaji Park, Dadar, lit up with a breathtaking display of fireworks. The annual fireworks show, a cherished tradition for Mumbaikars, once again brought together thousands of people who gathered to celebrate the festival of lights with grandeur and joy.

A tradition that lights up every heart

Every year, as the clock strikes night on Diwali, Shivaji Park transforms into a vibrant celebration of community and festivity. The fireworks display here has become a beloved ritual, drawing not only local residents but also visitors from across the city who eagerly await this visual treat. For many families, it’s an annual ritual to come together, spread mats across the park lawns, and gaze at the illuminated skyline while sharing sweets and laughter.

Thousands gather under the glowing sky

This year’s Diwali night was no exception, the park was packed with people of all ages, from excited children holding sparklers to elderly citizens reminiscing about Diwalis past. As the sky burst into brilliant shades of gold, red, and silver, phones were lifted high to capture the mesmerizing sight. The air was filled with collective cheer and festive music, creating an atmosphere of unity and happiness that truly embodied the spirit of Diwali.

Moments of joy and togetherness

Under the dazzling canopy of lights, Mumbaikars celebrated not just the festival but also their shared love for the city. The Shivaji Park fireworks show once again reminded everyone why Diwali in Mumbai feels truly magical, a night when the skies mirror the joy in every heart and the city shines brighter than ever.

You can experience these fireworks with your friends and family too. Visit Shivaji Park between October 17 to October 26. It begins at 7:00 pm or 7:30 pm and lasts for about 5-10 minutes.

