 'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her In Viral Tweet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her In Viral Tweet

'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her In Viral Tweet

Dr. Akhila, an obstetrician, left her Diwali celebration to perform an emergency C-section, saving both mother and baby.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: X (@Akhila_doc)

While most people were lighting diyas and performing Lakshmi Puja this Diwali, one doctor chose to celebrate the festival in the operation theatre by saving two lives. A viral tweet by a doctor, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @Akhila_doc, has touched thousands online for perfectly embodying the true meaning of Diwali.

'Saved another Lakshmi Devi today'

In her post, she wrote, "Just did an emergency C-section and saved another Lakshmi Devi today. Since it’s Diwali and many doctors are on leave, I was called in for an emergency — the mother hadn’t felt any fetal movements since morning, and the baby had a double loop of cord around the neck."

The doctor further added, "Leaving my family and Lakshmi Pooja at home at this hour… just to welcome a Lakshmi Devi into another home." She described it as “My kind of Diwali.”

FPJ Shorts
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React
US Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Israel To Shore Up Fragile Ceasefire In Gaza
US Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Israel To Shore Up Fragile Ceasefire In Gaza
Read Also
Alia Bhatt Wears 30-Year-Old Silk Saree; Rhea Kapoor Calls It 'Piece Of Fashion History, Preserved...
article-image

Her heartfelt message quickly went viral, with netizens praising her dedication and commitment to her duty. The story struck an emotional chord, reminding many that while the world celebrates, healthcare professionals often spend festivals saving lives.

Read Also
'I Passed!': Ira Khan Celebrates Last Therapy Session; Netizens Wish Her 'More Strength & Courage'
article-image

Internet hails her as 'real-life Goddess Lakshmi'

Social media users flooded her comments with gratitude and admiration. One person wrote, "Doctors like you are a rare blessing, restoring our faith and hope in the medical profession with your unwavering dedication. Words fall short of capturing the depth of gratitude and admiration we feel for you. May you continue to shine with this sacred passion, touching lives with your compassion. Heartfelt praise from those you serve is a treasure far greater than any blessing."

Read Also
₹6 crore Ramayana Wax Museum Opens In Ayodhya; 50 Life-Size Wax Statues Narrate Story Of Ramayana,...
article-image

Another user commented, "You may have missed performing Laxmi Pooja at your own home, but through your efforts, you are bringing the blessings of Goddess Laxmi into countless other homes. What an incredible deed! Wishing you a very Happy Diwali — on this Diwali, you embody the spirit of the goddess herself, spreading light, prosperity, and positivity everywhere."

A third added, "This is the true spirit of Diwali. Bringing light into someone's life by saving both mother and child. Your sacrifice and dedication are beyond words. While others celebrate at home, doctors like you are out there saving lives. This family will remember this Diwali forever because of you. Thank you for everything you do."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her...

'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her...

'I Passed!': Ira Khan Celebrates Last Therapy Session; Netizens Wish Her 'More Strength & Courage'

'I Passed!': Ira Khan Celebrates Last Therapy Session; Netizens Wish Her 'More Strength & Courage'

Dear ChatGPT, Do You Love Me? Gen Z Leans On AI For Romance Advice

Dear ChatGPT, Do You Love Me? Gen Z Leans On AI For Romance Advice

Alia Bhatt Wears 30-Year-Old Silk Saree; Rhea Kapoor Calls It 'Piece Of Fashion History, Preserved...

Alia Bhatt Wears 30-Year-Old Silk Saree; Rhea Kapoor Calls It 'Piece Of Fashion History, Preserved...

Here's How To Shampoo Your Hair The Right Way

Here's How To Shampoo Your Hair The Right Way