'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applaud Her In Viral Tweet

Image Courtesy: X (@Akhila_doc)

While most people were lighting diyas and performing Lakshmi Puja this Diwali, one doctor chose to celebrate the festival in the operation theatre by saving two lives. A viral tweet by a doctor, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @Akhila_doc, has touched thousands online for perfectly embodying the true meaning of Diwali.

'Saved another Lakshmi Devi today'

In her post, she wrote, "Just did an emergency C-section and saved another Lakshmi Devi today. Since it’s Diwali and many doctors are on leave, I was called in for an emergency — the mother hadn’t felt any fetal movements since morning, and the baby had a double loop of cord around the neck."

The doctor further added, "Leaving my family and Lakshmi Pooja at home at this hour… just to welcome a Lakshmi Devi into another home." She described it as “My kind of Diwali.”

Her heartfelt message quickly went viral, with netizens praising her dedication and commitment to her duty. The story struck an emotional chord, reminding many that while the world celebrates, healthcare professionals often spend festivals saving lives.

Internet hails her as 'real-life Goddess Lakshmi'

Social media users flooded her comments with gratitude and admiration. One person wrote, "Doctors like you are a rare blessing, restoring our faith and hope in the medical profession with your unwavering dedication. Words fall short of capturing the depth of gratitude and admiration we feel for you. May you continue to shine with this sacred passion, touching lives with your compassion. Heartfelt praise from those you serve is a treasure far greater than any blessing."

Another user commented, "You may have missed performing Laxmi Pooja at your own home, but through your efforts, you are bringing the blessings of Goddess Laxmi into countless other homes. What an incredible deed! Wishing you a very Happy Diwali — on this Diwali, you embody the spirit of the goddess herself, spreading light, prosperity, and positivity everywhere."

A third added, "This is the true spirit of Diwali. Bringing light into someone's life by saving both mother and child. Your sacrifice and dedication are beyond words. While others celebrate at home, doctors like you are out there saving lives. This family will remember this Diwali forever because of you. Thank you for everything you do."