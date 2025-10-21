Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At ₹100

Deepotsav in Ayodhya | Image Courtesy: ANI

This Diwali, Ayodhya added another glittering milestone to its spiritual crown with the world’s first Ramayana Wax Museum. Known as the birthplace of Lord Ram and the heart of India’s grandest Deepotsav, the city now welcomes visitors to a one-of-a-kind museum experience that blends mythology, artistry, and technology. Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, this cultural marvel opened its doors just in time for the festive Deepotsav, and tickets are priced at an affordable Rs 100.

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum

Situated along the scenic Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum sprawls across 9,850 square feet, as reported by PTI. Its architecture draws from traditional South Indian temple design, complete with sculpted pillars, ornate carvings, and a gopuram-inspired façade that instantly transports visitors to an era of divine grandeur.

Step inside, and you're greeted by over 50 life-size wax statues narrating the story of the Ramayana, from Lord Ram’s childhood to his coronation in Ayodhya. According to reports, the ground floor captures tender beginnings: young Ram, Sita’s swayamvar, and moments of joy in the royal palace. Ascend to the next floor, and the visitors walk through the forest exile, Lanka’s burning, and the legendary battle between Ram and Ravana, all enhanced through 3D light effects and immersive soundscapes.

Beyond its mythological exhibits, the Ramayana Wax Museum is designed for comfort and leisure. Visitors can relax at the coffee studio, explore snack kiosks, and unwind in thoughtfully designed family zones. Safety has also been prioritised with 24x7 surveillance, multiple exits, and a capacity limit of 100 visitors at a time to ensure a calm, enriching experience only at Rs 100.

Crafted by Kerala's wax masters

The museum is the work of Sunil’s Wax Museum, the creators behind popular installations in Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram. Their latest venture in Ayodhya showcases southern craftsmanship meeting northern devotion, resulting in wax sculptures so lifelike that visitors often pause in disbelief.

So, the next time you visit Ayodhya, don't forget to stop by the world's first Ramayana Wax Museum for a one-of-a-kind spiritual experience.