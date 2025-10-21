 Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At ₹100
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At ₹100

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At ₹100

This Diwali, Ayodhya added another glittering milestone to its spiritual crown with the world’s first Ramayana Wax Museum.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Deepotsav in Ayodhya | Image Courtesy: ANI

This Diwali, Ayodhya added another glittering milestone to its spiritual crown with the world’s first Ramayana Wax Museum. Known as the birthplace of Lord Ram and the heart of India’s grandest Deepotsav, the city now welcomes visitors to a one-of-a-kind museum experience that blends mythology, artistry, and technology. Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, this cultural marvel opened its doors just in time for the festive Deepotsav, and tickets are priced at an affordable Rs 100.

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum

Situated along the scenic Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum sprawls across 9,850 square feet, as reported by PTI. Its architecture draws from traditional South Indian temple design, complete with sculpted pillars, ornate carvings, and a gopuram-inspired façade that instantly transports visitors to an era of divine grandeur.

Read Also
Ayodhya Lights A River Of 26 Lakh Diyas On Diwali Deepotsav 2025: Saryu Aarti, Drone Show & Ram...
article-image

Step inside, and you're greeted by over 50 life-size wax statues narrating the story of the Ramayana, from Lord Ram’s childhood to his coronation in Ayodhya. According to reports, the ground floor captures tender beginnings: young Ram, Sita’s swayamvar, and moments of joy in the royal palace. Ascend to the next floor, and the visitors walk through the forest exile, Lanka’s burning, and the legendary battle between Ram and Ravana, all enhanced through 3D light effects and immersive soundscapes.

FPJ Shorts
'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise
'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082
Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082
Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens
Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens
Read Also
Diwali 2025: From North To South, How Different States Of India Celebrate The 'Festival Of Lights'
article-image

Beyond its mythological exhibits, the Ramayana Wax Museum is designed for comfort and leisure. Visitors can relax at the coffee studio, explore snack kiosks, and unwind in thoughtfully designed family zones. Safety has also been prioritised with 24x7 surveillance, multiple exits, and a capacity limit of 100 visitors at a time to ensure a calm, enriching experience only at Rs 100.

Read Also
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: A Stunning Rangoli Of 80,000 Diyas Will Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi In Ayodhya
article-image

Crafted by Kerala's wax masters

The museum is the work of Sunil’s Wax Museum, the creators behind popular installations in Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram. Their latest venture in Ayodhya showcases southern craftsmanship meeting northern devotion, resulting in wax sculptures so lifelike that visitors often pause in disbelief.

So, the next time you visit Ayodhya, don't forget to stop by the world's first Ramayana Wax Museum for a one-of-a-kind spiritual experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At...

Inside World's First Ramayana Wax Museum In Ayodhya That Opened This Diwali; You Can Visit Only At...

How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In...

How Chef Vikas Khanna Celebrated Diwali In New York City; Made Rangoli With Lord Ganesha Idol In...

Fashion Designer Ranna Gill's Collections Draw Inspiration From Art, Architecture, Travel & Culture

Fashion Designer Ranna Gill's Collections Draw Inspiration From Art, Architecture, Travel & Culture

Witness Mumbai's Most Spectacular Diwali! Fireworks Light Up Dadar's Shivaji Park; Here's How You...

Witness Mumbai's Most Spectacular Diwali! Fireworks Light Up Dadar's Shivaji Park; Here's How You...

Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl...

Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Narak Chaturdashi In Traditional Way: Watch Video Of Sons Riaan & Rahyl...