Ayodhya Lights A River Of 26 Lakh Diyas On Diwali Deepotsav 2025: Saryu Aarti, Drone Show & Ram Leela Dazzle Spectators

The holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a breathtaking celebration of Deepotsav 2025 on Sunday, as millions of diyas (earthen lamps) lit up the banks of the River Saryu, creating a spellbinding visual of divine brilliance. Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, this year marked the ninth edition of the festival that honours the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and victory over Ravana.

Thousands of devotees, pilgrims, and visitors gathered to participate in the celebrations, which have grown into one of India’s most iconic cultural and spiritual events.

New Guinness World Records set in Ayodhya

Deepotsav 2025 created history by setting two new Guinness World Records, reinforcing Ayodhya’s global recognition as a centre of devotion and heritage.

-Most People Performing Simultaneous Diya Rotations- a symbolic act reflecting unity in faith.

-Largest Display of Oil Lamps-an awe-inspiring 26,17,215 diyas lit up the ghats, arranged by the tourism department, district administration, and Ayodhya Development Authority.

Beyond Ayodhya, the festival’s spirit spread across Uttar Pradesh, where over 1.51 crore diyas illuminated homes and public spaces, turning the entire state into a canvas of light.

Saryu aarti, Ram leela & Drone show dazzle devotees

The evening’s highlight was the grand Saryu aarti, where more than 2,100 scholars participated, performing rituals that cast a golden glow across the riverfront. A mesmerising Ram Leela reenacted episodes from the Ramayana, blending tradition with technology through laser, light, and drone shows.

Over 1,100 drones took to the skies, forming intricate patterns depicting scenes from Lord Ram’s life, while fireworks illuminated the heavens above- perfectly mirroring the endless rows of diyas below.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s call for faith and unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the festivities, performing the ‘Rajyabhishek’ of Lord Ram and Sita, followed by pujan, vandana, and aarti. Addressing thousands gathered, he highlighted Ayodhya’s transformation from conflict to celebration, remarking,

“Today, we light lamps where once bullets were fired. Ayodhya now shines as the pride of a new, united India.”

He praised the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, now nearing completion, as a testament to India’s cultural revival and spiritual leadership on the world stage.

Ramayana tableaux and folk art processions

Before dusk, a vibrant Ramayana-themed tableau procession began from Saket College, inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh. The procession featured 22 tableaux, each portraying episodes from the seven Kandas of the Ramayana- from Balakanda to Uttarakanda.

Devotees thronged the streets chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” showering petals, lighting diyas, and performing aarti as the tableaux passed. The event showcased folk performances from across India- including Kathakali (Kerala), Bhangra (Punjab), Phaag (Haryana), Sambalpuri dance (Odisha), and Jhumar (Rajasthan) -celebrating India’s unity in diversity.