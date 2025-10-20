Kanika Kapoor's Voluminous Pastel Gown Turns Heads At Pink Ball 2025

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 20, 2025

Kanika Kapoor graced the prestigious British Museum’s Pink Ball 2025, an event celebrating art, culture, and couture inspired by India’s vibrant hues

All images from Instagram

She wore a sculptural gown featuring a futuristic, cone-like structure that flared in dramatic, layered waves-creating a striking visual statement

The ensemble showcased a harmonious palette of blush pink, mauve, bronze, and champagne tones that perfectly embodied the Pink Ball’s theme

Crafted from sheer, shimmering fabric with iridescent horizontal stripes, the gown reflected light beautifully, giving it a fluid, almost ethereal appeal

The strapless neckline highlighted her shoulders and posture, balancing the gown’s voluminous design with refined simplicity

Completing her look were pastel pink opera gloves, floral earrings, and a bouquet of fresh pink roses-adding a hint of timeless romance

Her hair was styled in a sleek, vintage-inspired updo with a soft veil, while her makeup-featuring pink hues and a radiant glow-captured the essence of sophisticated femininity

Thanks For Reading!

