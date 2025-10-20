Kanika Kapoor's Voluminous Pastel Gown Turns Heads At Pink Ball 2025

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 20, 2025
Kanika Kapoor graced the prestigious British Museum’s Pink Ball 2025, an event celebrating art, culture, and couture inspired by India’s vibrant hues
All images from Instagram
She wore a sculptural gown featuring a futuristic, cone-like structure that flared in dramatic, layered waves-creating a striking visual statement
The ensemble showcased a harmonious palette of blush pink, mauve, bronze, and champagne tones that perfectly embodied the Pink Ball’s theme
Crafted from sheer, shimmering fabric with iridescent horizontal stripes, the gown reflected light beautifully, giving it a fluid, almost ethereal appeal
The strapless neckline highlighted her shoulders and posture, balancing the gown’s voluminous design with refined simplicity
Completing her look were pastel pink opera gloves, floral earrings, and a bouquet of fresh pink roses-adding a hint of timeless romance
Her hair was styled in a sleek, vintage-inspired updo with a soft veil, while her makeup-featuring pink hues and a radiant glow-captured the essence of sophisticated femininity
Thanks For Reading!