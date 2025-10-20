 Man Orders Sweets From Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto & Gifts It Back To Delivery Partners: Internet Loves This Diwali Gesture
Man Orders Sweets From Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto & Gifts It Back To Delivery Partners: Internet Loves This Diwali Gesture

A man’s simple yet touching Diwali gesture-ordering sweets from Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket only to gift them back to the delivery partners-has gone viral, spreading festive warmth

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
As Diwali 2025 draws near, the festive buzz has taken over homes, markets, and social media alike. From dazzling decorations to heartfelt gestures, the festival of lights is inspiring people across India to spread joy in unique ways. Among the many viral moments this season, one video has particularly touched hearts online- a man’s thoughtful act of gifting sweets to delivery partners from whom he ordered them.

The thoughtful twist that won hearts online

An Instagram video posted by user Gundeti Mahendhar Reddy has been winning hearts for its simplicity and warmth. In the clip, Reddy orders sweets from popular instant delivery apps like Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket. However, instead of keeping the orders, he surprises the delivery executives by gifting them those very sweets as a Diwali token of appreciation.

The video’s caption beautifully sums up the sentiment. “This Diwali, we decided to sweeten the smiles that make our deliveries special. Ordered sweets from different apps but gifted them right back to the heroes who deliver happiness every day.”

A text overlay on the video further reads, “We ordered sweets for Diwali from Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket and gave them to the delivery partners who brought them.”

Delivery executives’ joyful reactions

Though the faces of the delivery partners are blurred for privacy, their reactions are unmistakably genuine. Their gestures reflect sheer surprise and happiness- a rare moment of appreciation for their tireless work during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

The video quickly went viral, with thousands praising the initiative. One user commented, “Finally someone rewarding their efforts.” Another added, “I do this on Diwali and Holi too- a small gesture that brings big smiles.”

Acts of kindness shine bright this Diwali

In a season where shopping apps experience record-breaking orders, delivery partners often work long hours to ensure every package arrives on time. Small gestures like these serve as reminders that kindness doesn’t require grandeur- just thoughtfulness.

Social media users are calling Reddy’s act “the real spirit of Diwali,” emphasising that the festival isn’t just about lights and decorations, but about sharing happiness.

As one comment aptly put it, “You don’t need a grand plan to spread light- sometimes, a box of sweets and a grateful heart is enough.”

