 Anant & Radhika Ambani Distribute Chocolate To Orphan Kids On Diwali 2025: WATCH
The couple visited a local orphanage ahead of the festival to celebrate the festival of lights with children

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, known for their humility and compassion despite their star status, marked this Diwali with a beautiful act of kindness. The couple visited a local orphanage ahead of the festival to celebrate the festival of lights with children. Instead of lavish parties or grand displays, they chose to spend their day bringing smiles to young faces.

Dressed in simple yet elegant traditional attire, the couple was seen warmly interacting with the children, sharing laughter, and personally handing out chocolates, sweets, and gifts. Their visit transformed the atmosphere into one filled with joy, laughter, and festive spirit.

Bringing smiles through simple gestures

Videos and pictures from the visit quickly made rounds on social media, showing the couple surrounded by excited children. Radhika was seen distributing chocolates while Anant spoke to the kids. Their genuine affection and involvement struck a chord with onlookers.

The couple’s thoughtful approach reflected the true essence of Diwali, sharing happiness, love, and light with those around us. At a time when grand celebrations often dominate headlines, their quiet, compassionate act stood out as a reminder that kindness never goes unnoticed.

Netizens applaud their kindness

As soon as the videos surfaced online, fans and followers showered praise on the couple. Social media platforms were filled with heartfelt comments, with one user writing, “Great job, God bless you both.” Another comment read, “This is what real celebration looks like, spreading joy and love.”

Many appreciated how Anant and Radhika used their influence for good, inspiring others to do the same. Their gesture resonated deeply with netizens, especially during a festival that celebrates generosity and togetherness.

A festival of light and love

Anant and Radhika Ambani’s thoughtful celebration serves as a reminder that Diwali is not just about lights and fireworks but also about illuminating lives with compassion. Their small yet meaningful act beautifully encapsulated the true spirit of the festival, giving, sharing, and spreading happiness. This Diwali, do whatever little you can to spread joy in somebody else's life.

