Radhika Ambani Turns 30! Internet Takes Trip Down Memory Lane: Remembers Her First Birthday With Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani

All images from Orry's Instagram

Radhika Merchant, now officially the choti bahu of India’s richest family, celebrated her 30th birthday on October 16, and while this year’s celebrations remain private, social media was abuzz with nostalgia. Fans and admirers took a trip down memory lane, revisiting the heartwarming video from her first birthday celebration with the Ambani family last year.

Internet revives last year’s viral birthday video

In 2024, just months before her grand July wedding with Anant Ambani, Radhika’s birthday was marked by an intimate yet elegant party at Antilia, the Ambani family’s luxurious Mumbai residence. The now-viral clip from that celebration resurfaced online this week, warming hearts all over again.

The video, originally shared by her close friend Orhan Awatramani (Orry), captured the beautiful moment Radhika cut into a stunning red cake surrounded by her family. Dressed in a pastel outfit and flashing her radiant smile, she lovingly fed the first slice to her husband-to-be, Anant Ambani, followed by her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant.

The nostalgic clip has once again gone viral as people celebrate her turning 30.

Bollywood stars pen sweet wishes for Radhika

Meanwhile, this year, several Bollywood celebrities joined in to shower love and wishes on the birthday girl. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate Radhika’s big day with heartfelt messages.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a candid picture with Radhika, calling her “everyone’s sunshine girl Radhu.”

Shanaya Kapoor posted a throwback photo with the caption, “Happy birthday to my prettiest Radhika.”

Ananya Panday shared a memory from Radhika and Anant’s wedding, writing, “Happy birthday best girl! Love you Radhu.”

A beloved member of the Ambani family

Born to business tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika is admired for her grace, intelligence, and impeccable fashion sense. A New York University graduate and trained Bharatnatyam dancer, she continues to capture public admiration for blending modern elegance with traditional values, much like her new family, the Ambanis.