Planning A Diwali Getaway? Check THESE 4 Budget IRCTC Tour Packages From Mumbai This Festive Season

Budget IRCTC Tour Packages From Mumbai This Festive Season | Freepik

Planning a vacation this Diwali? IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways has got you covered as it has announced several holiday options from Mumbai. The options ranges from exploring Assam and Meghalaya in the North East to Kerala in the South, from Rajasthan and Rann Utsav in Kutch in the West. If spiritual places is something you are looking for, then there are several tour options to places like Shirdi, Tirupati, as listed on the official website of the IRCTC Tourism.

North East Tour Package

IRCTC has announced 6 nights 7 days package to Assam and Meghalaya with places covering Cherrapunji, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Mawlynnong, Shillong. Packages starting from over Rs 55,000, the tour date starts from October 26 to November 1 with return air fare, breakfast and dinner along with stay at Delux Hotels.

Royal Rajasthan Tour Package

Explore Bikaner, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur on 8 nights 9 days tour to Rajasthan. The package starts from Rs 53,000 with flights, transfers, sightseeing, stay and meals including. The tour date starts from October 27 to November 4.

Celestial Kerala Tour Package

The IRCTC has announced affordable 5 nights 6 days package to Kerala with places covering Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom. The travel date begins October 28 to November 2 with packages starting from Rs 42300.

Rameshwar and Tirupati Tour Package

For people opting for spiritual options, an itinerary to explore Rameshwar and Tirupati has been announced by IRCTC with boarding from Kalyan or Karjat. The 10 nights 11 days tour will cover places including Tirupati - Rameswaram - Madurai - Kanniyakumari - Thiruvananthapuram. The price ranges according to the budget with Sleeper coach straing from Rs 18,000, 3AC from Rs 30,000 and 2 AC from Rs 40,000.