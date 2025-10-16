Trombay Police File FIR Against Husband, Relatives For Forcing Woman Into Prostitution For 6 Years; FIR Filed In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Trombay Police have registered a FIR against a man, his sister, brother-in-law, and others for allegedly forcing his 29-year-old wife into prostitution. The victim claims she was compelled to work in the sex trade under the guise of spa and massage parlours in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Vapi, Gujarat. The FIR also alleges that the victim sent the accused approximately Rs1 crore over the past six years.

According to the FIR, the victim currently residing with her mother and family in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. She got married the 31-year-old accused, a resident of Cheetah Camp, Trombay, on October 9, 2014, in Bhiwandi as per Muslim customs. Soon after the wedding, her husband allegedly began demanding money for household expenses and pressured her to obtain it from her father.

In 2018, the victim's father suffered a paralytic stroke, which stopped his income and could no longer support her financially, the woman claims she began facing verbal abuse and threats from her husband, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The next year, in 2019, the husband and sister-in-law told the victim she would have to work to run the house. The sister-in-law allegedly convinced the woman to come to Chennai under the pretext of working in a garment company. Upon flying to Chennai, the sister-in-law did not take the victim to a clothing company but instead to Purple Orchid Spa, Medavakkam branch, Chennai.

Despite her objections, she was allegedly coerced into prostitution, with an identity card made under the name "Ayesha Shaikh". The victim claims she would earn Rs4,000 to Rs6,000 daily from the business, all of which was taken by the sister-in-law.

The victim worked in Chennai until 2023. When she returned to Mumbai to meet her children, the husband allegedly began assaulting her, while the sister-in-law pressured her to return to Chennai. When the victim refused, the sister-in-law decided to send her to Vapi, Gujarat, if Chennai felt too far.

In August 2024, she was placed at a massage parlour in Vapi, Gujarat, where she was again forced into prostitution until June 2025. The victim asserts in the complaint that she transferred nearly Rs1 crore to her sister-in-law's account over the six years. She also claimed that the husband, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law had promised to give her half the amount, a promise they did not keep.

The victim refused to continue the work as her children were growing up. In retaliation, the husband allegedly assaulted her and threatened divorce. On September 29, the couple legally separated through a mutual agreement signed by lawyers outside a court in Bhiwandi. The victim then moved in with her sister with both her children.

On October 4, the sister-in-law and brother-in-law attempted to take the victim back. When she refused, they allegedly abused her and took both children with them. The victim initially filed a complaint at the Trombay Police Station. Police registered a non-cognizable offence under sections 352 and 351(2) of the BNS Act, and advised her to seek redressal in court for the custody of the children.

Following this, the victim filed a detailed complaint with the Trombay police against her husband, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and others, alleging they pressured her for money and forcibly made her engage in prostitution in Chennai and Vapi. She also accused them of physical and mental cruelty and assault when she refused to continue the sex work.

The police have registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

