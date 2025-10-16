Notorious Irani Gang Leader Sajjad Irani Arrested In Mumbai; 162 Cases Registered

Indore News: Two Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Kalachowki police have arrested a key member of the infamous Irani gang, Sajjad Garibshah Irani alias Pathan,46, who is accused of duping citizens through various fraudulent tactics. Shockingly, there are as many as 162 criminal cases registered against him across different police jurisdictions.

According to the police, the latest case was registered following an incident on the morning of October 5 at around 8:45 AM, when the complainant, Sumitra Ramkrishna Samparg,77, was stopped by two unknown individuals on the road. Pretending to warn her about nearby thieves, they advised her to remove her gold jewellery and keep it safely in a cloth pouch.

Trusting the men, Samparg removed two gold bangles (10 grams each) and a gold chain (10 grams). The accused pretended to wrap the valuables in a cloth bag, but using sleight of hand, made away with the jewellery and fled the scene.

Realizing she had been tricked, Samparg approached the Kalachowki police station, where an FIR was filed under relevant sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Ragasudha R., a team led by Senior Inspector Vijaykumar Shinde, API Amit Bhosale, and PSI Dhananjay Vyavahare began investigating the case. Separate teams were formed to analyze footage from over 150 CCTV cameras, which helped identify the accused as Sajjad Irani, a known criminal on police records.

Acting on a tip-off through informants, police learned that Sajjad was hiding in the Irani settlement of Akola. A team was dispatched to Akola, where, with the assistance of the Local Crime Branch, a trap was laid and Sajjad was successfully apprehended in a well-planned operation.

Police confirmed that 162 previous criminal cases have been registered against Sajjad Irani, and further investigations are underway to uncover his involvement in other simila unsolved cases.

