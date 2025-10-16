Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins Internet Praise

Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Platform, Wins Internet Praise |

Mumbai: A late-night incident at Mumbai’s Ram Mandir railway station has captured the internet’s admiration after a man’s extraordinary courage helped save two lives. On Tuesday, at around 1 am, a woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform. The man's act reminds people of Rancho, Aamir Khan's role in his film, '3 Idiots', where he helped in delivering a baby in a scene, making him 'real-life Rancho.'

What Exactly Happened?

The heartwarming episode was shared by eyewitness Manjeet Dhillon on Instagram, whose post describing the sequence of events has since gone viral. According to Dhillon, the man noticed the woman in severe pain and immediately pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it. “This man is truly brave — words aren’t enough to describe him. The baby was already halfway out — half inside and half outside. It truly felt like God had sent him there for a reason,” Dhillon wrote.

In a video clip shared online, the man can be heard saying, “Pehli baar kiya hai jeevan mein maine yeh. Itna darr lag raha tha na par video call pe madam ne help kiya.” (“It’s the first time I’ve ever done something like this. I was very scared, but a madam helped me over a video call.”)

Female Doctor Guided On Video Call For Successful Delivery

According to the eyewitness, a female doctor guided the man through the delivery process via video call after several attempts to contact emergency services were delayed. “We called multiple doctors, but the ambulance was taking time. Finally, a female doctor guided him step by step, and he followed every instruction perfectly,” Dhillon said.

The post also revealed that the woman’s family had earlier approached a nearby hospital for help but were turned away, forcing them to return to the train. “It’s truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation,” the post added. After the successful delivery, the mother and newborn were safely transported to a hospital with the help of passengers and railway staff.

Social Media Heaps Praise On Real-life Rancho

The man identified himself as Vikas Bendre, in the video. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation for the man’s selfless act. “Goosebumps!! Rare to see such brave human beings in today’s times,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Real hero without a uniform.”

