Thane News: 65-Year-Old Morbidly Obese Patient Successfully Undergoes Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery At KIMS Hospitals

KIMS Hospitals Thane performs successful minimally invasive aortic valve replacement on a high-risk morbidly obese patient

Mumbai: A 65-year-old morbidly obese woman weighing 95 kg (BMI 41) with metabolic syndrome, hypertension, diabetes, and obstructive sleep apnea recently underwent a Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery – Aortic Valve Replacement (MICS-AVR).

The patient, who was incidentally diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis during evaluation for a bilateral knee replacement, was advised early valve replacement.

She approached KIMS Hospitals, Thane after learning about its expertise, and the cardiac surgical team, led by Dr. Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, opted for a minimally invasive mini sternotomy approach.

Smooth Procedure Despite Multiple Risks

Despite the multiple risk factors associated with morbid obesity—including higher chances of intraoperative complications, wound infections, prolonged ventilation, and delayed ambulation—the procedure was completed smoothly. After a carefully managed recovery period, the patient was discharged in stable condition.

Expertise and Teamwork Highlighted

Sharing his experience, Dr. Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant said: “This case demonstrates how minimally invasive techniques can significantly improve outcomes even in high-risk patients. Managing a morbidly obese patient with multiple comorbidities is always challenging, but with precise planning, advanced surgical approaches, and strong ICU teamwork, we achieved an excellent result. I am deeply thankful to my anaesthesia, perfusion, nursing, and intensive care colleagues for their proactive support. Our focus remains on expanding the scope of minimally invasive cardiac procedures to benefit more patients in the future.”

