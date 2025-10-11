Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Patient Regains Normal Life After Western India’s First Robotic Surgery For Rare MALS At Gleneagles Hospital

Patient and doctor at Gleneagles Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: Sixty-year-old Mahendra Sawant of Chunnabhatti, Mumbai, has finally regained a normal life after suffering severe abdominal pain, fullness, and repeated vomiting with every meal for over a year. His condition, caused by the rare Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), left him visiting multiple hospitals without a clear diagnosis.

“Every meal meant pain and fear. After the surgery, I feel like I’ve got my life back,” said the patient.

Gleneagles Hospital performs pioneering robotic surgery

Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, performed the robotic surgery for MALS, a complex vascular disorder affecting just 1–2 people per 100,000. The procedure was led by Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, using the advanced Da Vinci Xi robotic system. The hospital claimed that it was Western India’s first robotic surgery for MALS.

Surgery completed in record time with minimal risk

While traditional MALS surgeries can take 2–3 hours with significant bleeding risk, the Gleneagles team completed the procedure in just 48 minutes with negligible blood loss. The patient was walking, eating, and pain-free the next day.

Robotic technology offers precision and control

Dr. Gandhi said robotic technology provides “unparalleled control, magnified 3D vision, and precision, making it possible to treat rare and high-risk cases safely.” Dr. Anil Parakh, Head of Anesthesiology, highlighted meticulous planning and advanced anesthesia as key to the smooth procedure.

Also Watch:

Hospital sets benchmark in complex surgical care

According to hospital administration, the surgery sets a “new benchmark in complex surgical care in Western India,” reflecting the hospital’s commitment to bringing advanced technology even for the rarest conditions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/