Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute |

A long-standing legal battle came to a close when the Thane Sessions Court convicted a local vegetable vendor for attempting to murder his neighbor in a dispute that began over a bicycle hitting the vendor's dog.

Conviction and Sentence

The accused, Ramesh Vasant Dalvi (45), was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000, with Rs 2,000 to be paid to the injured, Ravishankar Pandit, as compensation for medical treatment and mental agony.

Incident Sparks Over Dog Injury

The dispute began on July 15, 2011, when the victim’s son accidentally hit Dalvi’s dog with a bicycle. Despite the injured family paying Rs 100 for the dog’s medical care, tensions escalated.

Brutal Axe Attack

Three days later, on July 18, 2011, Dalvi confronted Pandit at his home. Witnesses testified that Dalvi shouted, “You were acting like a lion at night, I won't leave you alive,” before assaulting him with an axe, targeting his head and back.

Severe Injuries and Evidence Recovery

Pandit sustained serious injuries, including a left parietal bone fracture and deep head wounds, and was rushed to Criticare Hospital. The police recovered the axe used in the attack from Dalvi’s house.

Court Finds Intent to Kill

Presiding judge R. S. Bhakare concluded that Dalvi intentionally assaulted a vital part of the body, and the prosecution proved all charges under Section 307 IPC. The court highlighted that such offenders must face strict punishment to uphold public faith in the judicial system.

Justice After Long Delay

This case, spanning over 13 years, underscores the challenges of long-delayed justice but also serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of violent acts over seemingly minor incidents.