Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Newly renovated V. N. Desai Hospital wards face severe leakage, raising patient safety concerns during monsoon rains | File Photo

Mumbai: The third floor of V. N. Desai Hospital, Santacruz, which was renovated recently at a cost of crores of rupees by the BMC’s Health Infrastructure Cell (HIC), again faced seepage and leakage issues during the August 19 rainfall.

Repeated Complaints During Monsoon Showers

This is not the first instance—patients had earlier complained of similar problems during the June and July showers.

Critical Wards Affected by Water Damage

According to hospital staff, the third floor houses the Male Medical Ward, now fully occupied due to the surge in monsoon-related illnesses, along with the Female Surgery and Orthopedic Wards. The Male Orthopedic and Surgery Ward is also running at full capacity.

Many orthopedic patients, including those with fracture implants and hip or knee replacements, require a highly aseptic environment to prevent infections—conditions severely compromised by damp walls and water leakage.

Doctors Warn of Secondary Infection Risks

Even medical patients suffering from cold, cough, and fever are experiencing inconvenience due to the seepage. Doctors caution that such conditions not only affect patient comfort but also heighten the risk of secondary infections.

Buckets Placed Near Beds as Ceilings Leak

Despite the fresh renovation, heavy rains have repeatedly caused water to drip from ceilings, damaged plaster, and wet patches across wards, forcing staff to place buckets near beds to collect water. Concerns are mounting over the quality of construction, accountability of contractors, and the safety of keeping patients in compromised wards.

Also Watch:

Hospital Services Disrupted Amid Renovation

At present, the hospital building remains under renovation, with several services either shifted to other parts of the facility or temporarily shut. However, questions are being raised whether both patient care and quality of work have been sacrificed in the process. Attempts to contact medical superintendent Dr. Jairaj Acharya for comment went unanswered.