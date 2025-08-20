 Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

The third floor of V. N. Desai Hospital, Santacruz, which was renovated recently at a cost of crores of rupees by the BMC’s Health Infrastructure Cell (HIC), again faced seepage and leakage issues during the August 19 rainfall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:18 AM IST
article-image
Newly renovated V. N. Desai Hospital wards face severe leakage, raising patient safety concerns during monsoon rains | File Photo

Mumbai: The third floor of V. N. Desai Hospital, Santacruz, which was renovated recently at a cost of crores of rupees by the BMC’s Health Infrastructure Cell (HIC), again faced seepage and leakage issues during the August 19 rainfall.

Repeated Complaints During Monsoon Showers

This is not the first instance—patients had earlier complained of similar problems during the June and July showers.

Critical Wards Affected by Water Damage

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

According to hospital staff, the third floor houses the Male Medical Ward, now fully occupied due to the surge in monsoon-related illnesses, along with the Female Surgery and Orthopedic Wards. The Male Orthopedic and Surgery Ward is also running at full capacity.

Many orthopedic patients, including those with fracture implants and hip or knee replacements, require a highly aseptic environment to prevent infections—conditions severely compromised by damp walls and water leakage.

Doctors Warn of Secondary Infection Risks

Even medical patients suffering from cold, cough, and fever are experiencing inconvenience due to the seepage. Doctors caution that such conditions not only affect patient comfort but also heighten the risk of secondary infections.

Buckets Placed Near Beds as Ceilings Leak

Despite the fresh renovation, heavy rains have repeatedly caused water to drip from ceilings, damaged plaster, and wet patches across wards, forcing staff to place buckets near beds to collect water. Concerns are mounting over the quality of construction, accountability of contractors, and the safety of keeping patients in compromised wards.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Police Rush 93-Year-Old Man On Oxygen Support To Hospital After Power Outage Due To Heavy...
article-image

Hospital Services Disrupted Amid Renovation

At present, the hospital building remains under renovation, with several services either shifted to other parts of the facility or temporarily shut. However, questions are being raised whether both patient care and quality of work have been sacrificed in the process. Attempts to contact medical superintendent Dr. Jairaj Acharya for comment went unanswered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv