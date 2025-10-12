Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that security forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan through "Operation Sindoor" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called on all political parties to prioritise national security over vote bank.

Operation Sindoor taught Pakistan a lesson: Shinde

"PM Modi has given a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has been taught a lesson. All parties should focus on maintaining national security instead of worrying about vote banks. Everyone should work on maintaining the law and order... The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) is completely capable of ending terrorism and Naxalism...," Shinde told reporters here on Saturday evening.

#WATCH | Thane | Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "PM Modi has given a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has been taught a lesson. All parties should focus on maintaining national security instead of worrying about vote banks. Everyone should work on… pic.twitter.com/dEhdHM3uVC — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor hit at the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Indian Armed Forces also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Following India's strong response, the Pakistani DGMO approached his Indian counterpart for the cessation of hostilities.

Earlier on October 3, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that in Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force destroyed 12-13 of Pakistan's combat aircraft, including four to five F-16s on the ground and five F-16s and JF-17s in the air, along with two spy planes.

IAF used S-400 to down five Pak jets

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) told reporters at a press conference earlier in the month that five Pakistani fighter jets, which could be F-16s or Pakistan's 'pride', the backbone of its air force, Chinese JF-17s, were shot down using the long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) S-400 Triumf "Sudarshan Chakra" system.

Another four to five F-16s, which were undergoing maintenance in hangars, were destroyed after the IAF peppered them.

The Air Chief also added that the IAF cratered several Pakistani airbases, damaging radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

