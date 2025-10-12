Mumbai Construction Tragedy: Engineer & Site Manager Arrested After 22-Year-Old Woman Dies As Cement Block Falls In Jogeshwari East |

Mumbai: After outrage from residents, the Meghwadi police on Saturday arrested an engineer and a site manager for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The arrests were made in connection with the death of Sanskruti Amin, 22, who died after a cement block fell on her head from an under-construction building when she stepped out of her house on Thakur Road, Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East, on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan, 29, a site engineer, and Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar, 39, a site manager. Meanwhile, residents alleged that the police had arrested “small fish” instead of the developer and his partner. Harish Amin, president of the Bilawar Association, said, “The police have arrested small fish. They have not arrested the developer and his partner. On Sunday, we organised a candle march demanding their arrest.”

The Meghwadi police had registered a case on October 8 against Shraddha Lifestyle LLP Company and concerned individuals for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to police, Sanskruti left her residence around 9.30 am to head to work when a concrete block from the 21st floor of the nearby construction site fell on her head, causing her death. Her father stated in the complaint that the company had not taken proper safety precautions, leading to the fatal accident.

The case has been registered against the company and concerned individuals under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Residents reported another incident on Saturday morning at the same site, where grinding blades started falling from the construction area. One blade fell in front of Deepak Jangam, 45. People living near the Shraddha Lifestyle LLP construction site said they are scared and living in terror as construction materials continue to fall on their homes.

Arun Kotian, a local resident, said, “Objects keep falling from the construction site. People here are living in constant fear.” Meanwhile, in the FIR, Sanskruti's father alleged, “There have been several instances in the last six months when construction materials fell from the site. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed. Six months ago, some people suffered minor injuries from stones and pebbles during drilling at the site. Five days ago, a large plywood sheet fell from the higher floors and damaged house roofs, which workers later repaired.

Only one complaint was made at that time.” Sanskruti, who had completed a degree in hotel management, had recently left her previous job at a city-based hotel and joined a bank on September 29. She was the only child of Anil Amin and lived with her parents, grandmother, and cousin sister, Nishita Bemera.

