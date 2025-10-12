After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO

After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Video, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO |

Kalyan: Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday led a programme in Kalyan to honour 73-year-old party worker Prakash Pagare, who was publicly humiliated by BJP workers last month. The act of support came weeks after Pagare was forced into a saree by BJP supporters and the video was widely circulated on social media.

In a show of solidarity and respect, Sapkal lifted Pagare onto his shoulders, assisted by two other Congress workers. The symbolic gesture was aimed at affirming the party’s backing of grassroots workers and condemning the humiliation inflicted upon Pagare.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pagare was targeted on September 23, after he posted a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Local BJP workers confronted him, draped a red saree around him by force, filmed the incident, and released the footage online. Following the incident, Pagare was hospitalised in Dombivli due to trauma.

Addressing party workers, Sapkal stated, “The party stands with Pagare. This is a party driven by its workers. I had said it before – the more challenges you throw at Congress, the stronger it returns.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pagare, in an emotional speech, criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying, “Real men went to jail during the freedom movement; the others went to the RSS.” He added, “I will not be broken by one incident. Congress has been built on sacrifice.”

Sapkal’s gesture comes two weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally called Pagare to express support. The incident was also brought to Gandhi’s attention by senior leader Balasaheb Thorat during a visit to New Delhi for the party’s working committee meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/