Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

To connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the state government through CIDCO has planned the Metro Line 8 corridor. The project will, for the first time, create an internal, continuous metro network across multiple Navi Mumbai suburbs.

As per the detailed project report and alignment map, 11 stations will fall within Navi Mumbai limits.

After receiving state approval, the intra-city alignment has now been finalised. Once the metro crosses the Vashi Creek bridge from Mankhurd, it will run along the Sion–Panvel Highway, then turn inward toward Nerul, Seawoods, and Ulwe before reaching NMIA.

Now Part of MMRDA’s 337-km Regional Metro Masterplan

The state government has recently included Metro Line 8 in MMRDA’s 337-km regional metro masterplan.

Although the line was initially proposed as a joint project between MMRDA and CIDCO, it will now be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model led entirely by CIDCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport recently, with the first flight scheduled for December 25.

11 Stations Planned Inside Navi Mumbai

The Metro Line 8 corridor will include the following eleven stations within Navi Mumbai:

Vashi

Sanpada

Juinagar

Nerul Sector-1

Nerul

Seawoods

Belapur

Sagar Sangam

Targhar/Moha

NMIA West

NMIA Terminal 2 (inside the airport)

The final two stations will be located within the airport campus.

Route to Pass Through Key Suburbs, Educational and Commercial Hubs

After entering Navi Mumbai through Mankhurd, the metro will pass through Vashi, Sanpada and Juinagar along the Sion–Panvel Highway. From LP Junction in Nerul, the route turns inward, with a major station planned near Dr. D.Y. Patil University.

The alignment will then run through inner Nerul and Seawoods, including a station near Wonders Park, before heading toward Ulwe via Apollo Hospital and behind the NMMC Headquarters.

Stations at Sagar Sangam and Targhar/Moha will cater to the rapidly expanding Ulwe node. From there, the line enters the airport campus with stops at NMIA West and finally NMIA Terminal 2.

CIDCO Says DPR Completed, Awaiting Cabinet Approval

“CIDCO has been entrusted with developing this crucial airport-to-airport metro link. The detailed project report and financial planning have been completed, and the proposal has been submitted to the state government for cabinet approval,” a CIDCO official said.

