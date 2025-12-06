'Ready To Fly For Free': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Offers Help To IndiGo But On New FDTL To Keep Passengers Safe

x

New Delhi: YouTuber and former AirAsia India pilot, Gaurav Taneja, aka 'Flying Beast', has made an offer to IndiGo Airlines as the airline deals with its worst-ever crisis. Taneja took to X and said that he is ready to fly for free, but under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) to keep passengers safe.

"Dear @IndiGo6E I am ready to fly for free. But on the New FDTL, want to keep passengers safe," Taneja's post read.

What are new FDTL rules?

FDTL regulations govern pilots’ duty and flight hours, including night landing limits and mandatory rest, to minimise fatigue in line with global standards. The new FDTL rules were rolled out in two phases, in July and November.

Phase II changes, effective 1 November 2025, increased weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours, redefined night duties as 00:00–06:00, reduced night landings per pilot from six to two, and limited consecutive night duties to two. Airlines must submit quarterly fatigue reports and roster pilots accordingly.

IndiGo struggled to implement the rules amid high winter schedules, pilot shortages, and technical issues like A320 software glitches, causing widespread delays and cancellations. Of 2,300 daily flights, 7% were cancelled over 48 hours, with Delhi most affected, 235 flights were canceled in a single day.

DGCA Eases Norms For IndiGO

In response, the DGCA eased norms twice in 24 hours: extending maximum flight hours from 12 to 14 and suspending the “no-leave substitute weekly rest” rule, allowing leave to count as rest. IndiGo received a one-time exemption until 10 February 2026, permitting up to six night landings and more consecutive night duties, with 15-day reviews. These “conditional measures” aimed to restore stability without compromising safety. Meanwhile, the government has launched an inquiry into the disruptions.