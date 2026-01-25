MSRTC Launches ‘Balasaheb Thackeray – Sange Teerthatana’ Scheme To Boost Affordable Pilgrimage Tourism Across Maharashtra

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently launched a special pilgrimage tourism initiative titled ‘Balasaheb Thackeray – MSRTC Sange Teerthatana’. | File Pic

Mumbai: To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently launched a special pilgrimage tourism initiative titled ‘Balasaheb Thackeray – MSRTC Sange Teerthatana’.

Statewide rollout

The scheme, which will be rolled out simultaneously across all 251 MSRTC depots in the state, aims to make religious tourism affordable, safe and accessible to people from all sections of society.

Announcing the launch, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the programme reflects a blend of faith, convenience and social justice. “This initiative connects the everyday life of ordinary people with their religious beliefs, while ensuring safety and affordability. It transforms the concept of affordable and safe travel into a practical reality,” he said.

Concessions retained

The scheme operates under the motto “Affordable and Safe Travel” and will retain all existing concessions offered by MSRTC. Women and senior citizens will receive a 50 per cent concession on base fares, while senior citizens above the age of 75 will be entitled to free travel.

Under the programme, each ST depot will form groups of 40 passengers, and tours will be organised at concessional ticket rates. MSRTC will deploy its new, safe and comfortable buses to ensure a pleasant travel experience for pilgrims.

Daily bus deployment

Based on passenger demand, a minimum of five buses from each depot will be earmarked daily for the scheme. As a result, nearly 1,000 to 1,250 special pilgrimage and tourism buses are being expected to operate every day across Maharashtra, significantly boosting religious and heritage tourism in the state.

Depending on demand, tours will be organised to major pilgrimage destinations including Ashtavinayak, the 11 Maruti temples, Pandharpur–Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Kolhapur–Panhala–Jyotiba, Ganpatipule, Shegaon and Shirdi, among others.

Tourism boost

Officials said the initiative is expected to offer devotees a unique opportunity to experience Maharashtra’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, while also strengthening last-mile connectivity to major religious centres.

With the launch of the ‘Balasaheb Thackeray – MSRTC Sange Teerthatana’ scheme, the state government hopes to give fresh momentum to pilgrimage tourism and honour the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray in a manner that directly benefits ordinary citizens.

