Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers

Indian Railway | Representative Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways has announced the operation of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (T) and Madgaon Junction to clear the heavy return rush during the weekend.

The special train, numbered 01129/01130, will run on Monday, January 26, 2026, offering additional travel सुविधा to commuters and tourists.

Train Schedule:

Train No. 01129 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Madgaon Jn. Special

This train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01:00 hrs on 26/01/2026 (Monday) and will arrive at Madgaon Junction at 12:00 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01130 Madgaon Jn. – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special

The return service will leave Madgaon Junction at 14:30 hrs on 26/01/2026 (Monday) and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04:05 hrs on the next day.

Halts En Route:

The special train will halt at the following stations:

Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Coach Composition:

The train will have a total of 18 coaches, comprising:

2 Tier AC – 1 coach

3 Tier AC – 3 coaches

Sleeper Class – 8 coaches

General Class – 4 coaches

SLR – 2 coaches

Railway authorities said the special service has been introduced to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the weekend and to ensure smoother travel for those returning to Mumbai after the holiday.

Passengers are advised to check the latest booking status and schedule details through official railway enquiry channels before planning their journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/