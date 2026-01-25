MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik Orders Suspension And Dismissal Of Drunk-On-Duty Staff After Surprise Parel Depot Check

Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the immediate suspension of drivers and other employees found consuming alcohol while on duty, warning that no leniency would be shown in such cases. He also directed that those reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol be dismissed from service after due inquiry.

Surprise inspection

The directive came during Sarnaik’s surprise inspection of the Parel bus depot in Mumbai, where he visited rest rooms used by drivers and conductors. Empty liquor bottles were found at several places, and some employees were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol based on the smell of liquor. An angered Sarnaik strongly reprimanded senior officials present for failing to prevent such misconduct.

Calling the incident a serious breach of discipline, Sarnaik said that the government was investing continuously to improve facilities at rest houses for staff on outstation duty.

“If shameful acts like drinking alcohol are taking place in these facilities, it is not just indiscipline but a grave and dangerous act that directly endangers passengers’ lives,” he said.

Dismissal order

He warned that employees found reporting for duty in a drunken state should not only be suspended but dismissed after departmental inquiry. “A drunk employee behind the wheel does not merely invite accidents; he undermines the safety and reliability of MSRTC services,” Sarnaik said.

Holding officials equally responsible, the minister said such indiscipline continued due to negligence by the MSRTC security and vigilance departments and concerned officers. He ordered departmental inquiries against responsible security and vigilance officials and directed strict action against them.

Breathalyser tests

Sarnaik also mandated breath-analyser tests for all employees reporting for duty, particularly drivers. Any employee found positive in the test will be suspended immediately.

He further ordered the formation of a separate departmental inquiry committee to investigate irregularities found during Saturday’s inspection and to initiate stringent action against those found guilty.

During his visit, Sarnaik also reviewed cleanliness, toilet facilities and bus operations at the depot. He instructed officials to remain more vigilant about passenger safety and amenities, stressing that discipline and safety must be treated as top priorities within the MSRTC.

