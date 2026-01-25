Yungblud Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne During Performance At Lollapalooza India 2026; Sings Black Sabbath's 'Changes' - Video

At Lollapalooza India in Mumbai, YUNGBLUD delivered a moment that went far beyond a festival performance. Known for his explosive energy and chaos-filled sets, the artist instead chose stillness, pausing everything to honour Ozzy Osbourne, a mentor, friend, and figure he shared a deeply personal bond with.

A tribute rooted in a real bond

YUNGBLUD and Ozzy Osbourne shared a relationship that extended past admiration. Ozzy had publicly championed Dom early on, once calling him a younger version of himself and welcoming him into his inner circle. Their connection, built on mutual respect, shared pain, and rock-and-roll rebellion, made this tribute feel intimate rather than ceremonial.

That intimacy was felt instantly as Dom paused his set to introduce “Changes”, originally released by Black Sabbath in 1972. In a space built for noise, the song’s fragility cut through with quiet force.

A pause that spoke louder than noise

Addressing the crowd, Dom said, “Mumbai do you mind if i dedicate the next song to my dear friend of mine in the sky tonight. The next song belongs to Mr. Ozzy f*ing Osbourne.” The cheers that followed quickly dissolved into silence as the first notes rang out.

Instead of spectacle, YUNGBLUD leaned into restraint, letting the emotion of the song breathe. The vulnerability of “Changes” felt amplified in a festival setting, transforming the massive crowd into a shared, reflective space.

A bridge between Eras

The performance became a bridge between generations of rock fans. Ozzy’s words, written decades ago, were reinterpreted through a contemporary voice that understood their weight. For Ozzy fans in attendance, the moment was especially heavy. Many were seen wiping away tears, experiencing the song through someone Ozzy himself deeply believed in.

“I’ll Come Back Every Year Till I Die”

The emotional peak didn’t end there. Dom spoke about his connection with India, sharing that he had dreamt of performing here since he was five years old. He went on to promise the crowd that he would come to India every year till he dies, sending the audience into a roar of applause.

Fans react: “Ozzy Would Be Proud”

The video, posted by @yungbludarmy, quickly went viral. Fans poured their hearts into the comments. One wrote, “This man raises the love energy the world needs now the most. raising th vibration.” Another said, “Keep spreading love Dom.” A third comment captured the collective feeling: “Ozzy would be proud.”