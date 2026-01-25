Not Just Maharashtra, We Will Raise Green Flags Across India’: AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan Defends Imtiaz Jaleel’s Remark |

The political controversy surrounding remarks about making Maharashtra and the country “green” has intensified, with AIMIM’s national spokesperson Waris Pathan strongly defending the statement and asserting that the party has every constitutional right to expand across India.

Responding to Maharashtra AIMIM president Imtiaz Jaleel’s earlier comments, Pathan said there was nothing objectionable in aspiring for the party’s flag to wave nationwide. He clarified that green is the official colour of AIMIM and symbolises the party’s identity, not a threat or religious domination.

Constitutional Right Or Provocation

"We will paint green not only Maharashtra but the entire country. The colour of our party’s flag is green itself. Who would not want their party’s flag to wave across the country,” Pathan said, adding that the Constitution gives every political party the right to contest elections and seek public support.

He stressed that AIMIM’s growth would be driven by democratic participation and people’s mandate, not force or fear. The remarks came after similar statements by party leaders Sahar Sheikh and Imtiaz Jaleel sparked sharp reactions from rival political camps.

Sharp Counter Statements Escalate Tensions

The issue escalated further after a counter response invoked historical references to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, stating that those who dreamt of defeating Maharashtra were buried in the same land by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The statement warned that anyone dreaming of defeating a Hindu nation would meet a similar fate.

Such language drew criticism for repeatedly invoking words like killing, burying and grave, with rivals accusing AIMIM of using fear based rhetoric to polarise voters.

In response, leaders dismissed the threats, saying they were not afraid of such language and that politics should not descend into violent imagery. “There is no place for threats in democratic politics. Keep such words to yourself,” a rival leader said.

Call For Restraint Amid Political Heat

While rejecting intimidation, AIMIM leaders maintained that their statements were being selectively misinterpreted. They said they would continue to speak constitutionally and let the people decide the country’s political future.

Political observers note that the controversy reflects rising tensions ahead of crucial elections, where identity, symbolism and historical narratives are increasingly shaping campaign discourse.

As the war of words continues, concerns remain over how such statements may impact social harmony, even as parties claim constitutional legitimacy for their political ambitions.