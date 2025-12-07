Mumbai News: Yellow Line Metro Faces Major Evening Delays; Passengers Stranded Across Stations |

The Yellow Line metro service experienced significant disruptions on Sunday evening, causing inconvenience to passengers commuting between Andheri West and Lower Malad stations.

Trains Move Slowly, Extended Halts Reported

Commuters reported that trains were moving at an unusually slow pace and halted for extended periods at multiple stations, dramatically increasing travel time.

One passenger, who boarded at Andheri West around 6 pm, said he reached Lower Malad only by 6:40 pm.

“Usually, this distance takes less than 15 minutes as it covers just five stations, but on Sunday it took more than twice the regular time. The train was halted at Oshiwara station for almost 10 minutes. The announcement system repeatedly apologised for the delay,” the commuter said.

No Official Statement from Metro Authorities

Despite widespread inconvenience, the Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation (MMMC) has not issued any official statement regarding the cause of the disruptions. Meanwhile, several passengers took to social media to share their experiences and express frustration.

Social Media Flooded With Complaints

On X, commuter Abhisek Pandey posted, “Mumbai metro is stuck at Andheri West station from past 30 minutes on Sunday evening.”

Another user, Dan_Hammerstone, wrote, “Stuck here at Dahisar too,” while Sachin Kumar added, “Yes, stuck here also.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passengers Demand Clarity

Passengers have expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates and have urged metro authorities to provide clarity on the delays and prevent such disruptions in the future.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/