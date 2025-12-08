Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito Menace

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to adopt evening fumigation to tackle the rising mosquito menace and mosquito-borne diseases in the city. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, he pointed out the continued failure of daytime fumigation and called for a committee of health officials to study and implement a revised policy for more effective mosquito control.

‘Daytime Fumigation Failing,’ Says Narwekar

Narwekar stated that despite the BMC carrying out daytime fumigation over the past few years, mosquito-related complaints and diseases continue to rise across Mumbai.

“Evening fumigation, as practiced internationally, could improve public health. Mosquitoes—especially Aedes and Anopheles—are more active during dusk and early evening,” he said.

Evening Fumigation More Effective, Says Former Corporator

Explaining the scientific basis for the shift, Narwekar said:

“One key reason for evening fumigation is to target mosquitoes when they are most active, improving the treatment’s effectiveness. Cooler evening temperatures also help fumigants persist longer, yielding better results than daytime spraying.”

He added that Mumbai would not be the first city to adopt such a strategy, noting that several countries have successfully implemented it.

Global Practices Support the Proposal

Narwekar highlighted that Singapore, Brazil, Malaysia, and Thailand routinely conduct evening fogging to target peak mosquito activity and control diseases such as dengue and malaria.

“Given Mumbai’s tropical climate and the persistent threat of mosquito-borne diseases, adopting evening fumigation would align with internationally proven practices and offer better protection to residents,” he said.

