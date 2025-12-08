 Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito Menace
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito Menace

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito Menace

Narwekar stated that despite the BMC carrying out daytime fumigation over the past few years, mosquito-related complaints and diseases continue to rise across Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:44 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to adopt evening fumigation to tackle the rising mosquito menace and mosquito-borne diseases in the city. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, he pointed out the continued failure of daytime fumigation and called for a committee of health officials to study and implement a revised policy for more effective mosquito control.

‘Daytime Fumigation Failing,’ Says Narwekar

Narwekar stated that despite the BMC carrying out daytime fumigation over the past few years, mosquito-related complaints and diseases continue to rise across Mumbai.

“Evening fumigation, as practiced internationally, could improve public health. Mosquitoes—especially Aedes and Anopheles—are more active during dusk and early evening,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'I Didn't Play Any Character'
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show

Evening Fumigation More Effective, Says Former Corporator

Explaining the scientific basis for the shift, Narwekar said:

“One key reason for evening fumigation is to target mosquitoes when they are most active, improving the treatment’s effectiveness. Cooler evening temperatures also help fumigants persist longer, yielding better results than daytime spraying.”

He added that Mumbai would not be the first city to adopt such a strategy, noting that several countries have successfully implemented it.

Read Also
Pillai College’s Panvel Campus Becomes Pillai University, Navi Mumbai’s First State Private...
article-image

Global Practices Support the Proposal

Narwekar highlighted that Singapore, Brazil, Malaysia, and Thailand routinely conduct evening fogging to target peak mosquito activity and control diseases such as dengue and malaria.

“Given Mumbai’s tropical climate and the persistent threat of mosquito-borne diseases, adopting evening fumigation would align with internationally proven practices and offer better protection to residents,” he said.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban...

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Milind Sathe Appointed New Advocate General Of Maharashtra

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Mumbai News: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Shift To Evening Fumigation Amid Rising Mosquito...

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Metro Line 8 To Link Mumbai & Navi Mumbai Airports With 11 Stations Across Key Suburbs

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action

Mumbai ANC Detains Repeat Drug Offender For One Year Under Rare PIT-NDPS Action