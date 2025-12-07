Pillai College’s Panvel Campus Becomes Pillai University, Navi Mumbai’s First State Private University

Pillai College’s Panvel Campus Becomes Pillai University |

The Panvel campus of Pillai College has officially become Pillai University, marking it as the first state private university in Navi Mumbai. The institution's Panvel campus, known as the Dr K. M. Vasudevan Pillai Campus, was granted the status of a State Private University by the Government of Maharashtra through an Act passed in the State Legislative Assembly in July 2025.

Admissions to Begin in Early 2026

The institution announced that at the beginning of 2026, admissions will open for a new era of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across diverse disciplines. Alongside this, the university plans to strengthen and expand its research centres in remote sensing, urban planning, artificial intelligence and robotics, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, and several emerging fields.

Vision for Mumbai 3.0

Dr Priam Vasudevan Pillai, Chief Operating Officer of the Mahatma Education Society’s Pillai Group of Institutions, said the institution remains committed to shaping the education and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Mumbai 3.0 (Third Mumbai) the new city being envisioned by the State Government.

“We will also introduce innovative programmes that celebrate and advance art, design, history, music, and cultural studies ensuring a holistic, future-ready education for every learner,” he added.

University Partners in Messi GOAT India Tour

Argentine football player Lionel Messi will arrive in India on December 14 for the Messi GOAT India Tour, for which Pillai University is an official sponsor.

“We could not think of a more historic way to launch Pillai University. Starting with a global partnership sets the tone for who we are and what we stand for: ambition, scale, and world-class opportunity. For the first time ever, Pillai students will be showcased on a global stage performing live during the event and working behind the scenes as part of the core team delivering this international spectacle,” said Dr Daphne Pillai, secretary of the Mahatma Education Society Pillai Group of Institutions.

MES Legacy: From One School to 48 Institutions

The university’s founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Dr K. M. Vasudevan Pillai, along with secretary Dr Daphne Pillai, began the Mahatma Education Society – Pillai Group of Institutions from a single school in Chembur in 1970.

Today, MES consists of 48 educational institutions, ranging from kindergarten to postgraduate degree programmes, with 30,000 students, 2,000 teachers, and 1,500 non-teaching staff. The group has campuses in Chembur, Gorai, Rasayani, and Sectors 16, 8, and 7 in New Panvel.

