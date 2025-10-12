 Mumbai Crime News: Police Arrest Three For Killing 45-Year-Old Co-Worker Over Money Dispute In Sakinaka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Police Arrest Three For Killing 45-Year-Old Co-Worker Over Money Dispute In Sakinaka

Mumbai Crime News: Police Arrest Three For Killing 45-Year-Old Co-Worker Over Money Dispute In Sakinaka

Mumbai police arrested three roommates in Sakinaka for allegedly kidnapping and murdering their 45-year-old co-worker, Ehsan Ali Ansari, over a work and money dispute. The trio, envious of Ansari getting more work, killed him on October 7, robbed his savings for his daughter’s engagement, and disposed of his body in Chembur.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Police Arrest Three For Killing 45-Year-Old Co-Worker Over Money Dispute In Sakinaka | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police arrested three individuals for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old co-worker over a money and work dispute on October 7 in Sakinaka. The accused allegedly kidnapped and killed him. The deceased was identified as Ehsan Ali Ansari, and the accused later disposed of his body in Chembur. All lived together in Sakinaka. 

According to the police, the trio planned the murder after they began losing work because of Ansari. All four used to operate handcarts and received work from shops and godowns for transporting, loading, and unloading goods. Over the past few months, Ansari had been getting most of the work, which enraged the trio. After killing him, they allegedly robbed the money Ansari had saved for his daughter’s engagement in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro’s New Cycle-Friendly Coach Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Praise Eco Move, Commuters...
article-image

On October 7, the trio met Ansari and informed him about new work opportunities, inviting him to join them in Bhiwandi. When Ansari was not seen for two days, his brother, Munwar Ali, 38, approached the police. In his complaint, Munwar stated that the trio had previously fought with his brother over money received from an employer after a goods delivery. His suspicion grew when his brother did not return home and was last seen with the trio.

Initially, the police registered a missing person’s case after Munwar Ali filed a complaint. During the investigation, the police identified Wajid Ali, Nisar Ali, and Haqeeqat Ali—Ansari’s roommates and colleagues—as suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that they had killed Ansari with a weapon. After the murder, they dumped his body at Chheda Nagar in Chembur. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, murder, and robbery.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Aims To Increase Women Workforce To 30% In Five Years, Launches Initiatives For Leadership Growth
SBI Aims To Increase Women Workforce To 30% In Five Years, Launches Initiatives For Leadership Growth
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar Rejoins JD(U), Praises CM Nitish Kumar And Vows To Strengthen Party
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO
After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior Party Worker In Kalyan | VIDEO

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior...

After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior...

Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Discs Allegedly Sold By Employees, Police Booked 2 For...

Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Discs Allegedly Sold By Employees, Police Booked 2 For...

Mumbai Crime News: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea In ₹1.16 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime News: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea In ₹1.16 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Vasai-Virar Civic Polls Likely To Be Delayed As Four Petitions Reach Bombay High Court Over Village...

Vasai-Virar Civic Polls Likely To Be Delayed As Four Petitions Reach Bombay High Court Over Village...

Mumbai: 305 Dowry Harassment Cases Reported Till July 2025, Up From 235 Last Year

Mumbai: 305 Dowry Harassment Cases Reported Till July 2025, Up From 235 Last Year