Mumbai Crime News: Police Arrest Three For Killing 45-Year-Old Co-Worker Over Money Dispute In Sakinaka | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police arrested three individuals for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old co-worker over a money and work dispute on October 7 in Sakinaka. The accused allegedly kidnapped and killed him. The deceased was identified as Ehsan Ali Ansari, and the accused later disposed of his body in Chembur. All lived together in Sakinaka.

According to the police, the trio planned the murder after they began losing work because of Ansari. All four used to operate handcarts and received work from shops and godowns for transporting, loading, and unloading goods. Over the past few months, Ansari had been getting most of the work, which enraged the trio. After killing him, they allegedly robbed the money Ansari had saved for his daughter’s engagement in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 7, the trio met Ansari and informed him about new work opportunities, inviting him to join them in Bhiwandi. When Ansari was not seen for two days, his brother, Munwar Ali, 38, approached the police. In his complaint, Munwar stated that the trio had previously fought with his brother over money received from an employer after a goods delivery. His suspicion grew when his brother did not return home and was last seen with the trio.

Initially, the police registered a missing person’s case after Munwar Ali filed a complaint. During the investigation, the police identified Wajid Ali, Nisar Ali, and Haqeeqat Ali—Ansari’s roommates and colleagues—as suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that they had killed Ansari with a weapon. After the murder, they dumped his body at Chheda Nagar in Chembur. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, murder, and robbery.

