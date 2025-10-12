Mumbai: 305 Dowry Harassment Cases Reported Till July 2025, Up From 235 Last Year | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai has witnessed a disturbing surge in dowry-related harassment cases this year. By the end of July 2025, a total of 305 cases of physical and mental harassment for dowry have been registered, marking an increase of 70 cases compared to the 235 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Details

The grim data, sourced from the Mumbai police records, also reveals that five women have died by suicide specifically due to dowry-related harassment, while four others lost their lives in suspicious circumstances, allegedly involving their husbands and in-laws. Additionally, 12 women died by suicide, and eight were murdered due to other forms of domestic abuse, painting a worrying picture of married women's safety in the city. Not just limited to dowry, harassment for other reasons within the marital home has also seen a rise.

As of July 2025, 303 cases of physical and mental abuse due to reasons other than dowry were recorded, up from 284 cases during the same period in 2024. These trends highlight a deeply troubling pattern: married women increasingly choosing to end their lives as a desperate escape from ongoing abuse. Despite the rise in cases, the Mumbai police have been relatively successful in solving them. Of the 305 dowry harassment cases, 271 have been resolved, and among the 303 other domestic abuse cases, 268 have seen progress.

The victims come from all walks of life, from affluent localities to slum settlements. The abuse often stems from reasons such as dissatisfaction with appearance, inadequate dowry, or pressure to bring money from the woman's parental home. Many women suffer in silence, fearing societal stigma or lack of support. The data underlines the urgent need for better enforcement of laws, support systems for victims, and community awareness to tackle the deeply rooted issue of dowry and domestic harassment.

