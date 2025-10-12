Mumbai Metro’s New Cycle-Friendly Coach Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Praise Eco Move, Commuters Demand Better Infrastructure | Watch Video | X (@Sheetal2242)

Mumbai: In a move promoting eco-friendly travel, Mumbai Metro has introduced a special facility allowing cyclists to park or carry their bicycles inside metro cabins. A recent video showing a woman using this service inside a metro coach has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

The metro authority announced that this initiative aims to support environmentally conscious and health-aware citizens of Mumbai. The idea is to encourage more people to use bicycles for last-mile connectivity, reducing pollution and road congestion.

Viral Video:

Netizens React

Many users praised the step as a much-needed change. One commuter commented, “This is a very useful feature for cyclists in Mumbai Metro.” Another wrote, “It’s a great idea. But for this to be successful, there should be space in the metro coach, especially outside peak hours. Lifts should be cycle-friendly, and there must be proper cycle paths on the roads too.”

Some citizens also urged metro authorities in other cities to adopt a similar model. “Delhi Metro should introduce this facility too,” one user suggested, tagging transport officials and demanding similar sustainable options in the capital.

However, not all reactions were positive. A few netizens questioned the practicality of bringing bicycles inside already crowded metro trains. “This is not a good idea. Soon people will start fighting to carry their cycles to the office,” said one commenter, expressing concern about space and safety during rush hours.

Others reacted humorously, saying that with such facilities, the metro might soon turn into a bicycle service. “Metro should stop metro services and start cycle and bike parking services inside the coach,” joked another user.

Despite the divided opinions, most agreed that Mumbai Metro’s cycling initiative marks a progressive step towards green mobility. The real success of this experiment, as many pointed out, will depend on proper infrastructure, including dedicated cycle paths, safe parking zones, and efficient management during peak commuting hours.

