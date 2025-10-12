 Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
Residents of Thane’s Ghodbunder Road presented a memorandum to police, demanding urgent action due to unsafe conditions causing 18 deaths this year. Protests have been ignored, prompting a call for repairs, improved safety, and accountability from responsible officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road | Representational Image

Thane: Growing frustration and anger among residents of Thane’s Ghodbunder Road reached a boiling point on Saturday as citizens submitted a formal memorandum to the Kasarvadavali Police Station, demanding urgent action over the dangerous state of the arterial road. The memorandum follows 18 reported deaths this year, which residents claim were directly caused by pothole-ridden surfaces, incomplete construction, and government neglect.

Despite holding several protests over the past few months, residents say their concerns have been consistently ignored by civic and traffic authorities. On Saturday, a delegation under the banner Ghodbunder Road Fights submitted a list of demands to both the local police and traffic department, calling for immediate repairs, better safety infrastructure, and accountability from government officers, engineers, and contractors responsible for the road’s condition.

Residents allege that Ghodbunder Road, one of Thane’s busiest routes connecting the Eastern and Western Express Highways, has become a daily hazard due to deep potholes, poor lighting, lack of traffic management, and unmarked diversions. Ongoing construction without barricades or signage has further increased the risk for motorists and pedestrians, particularly during peak hours.

The citizen group warned that if no significant improvement is made within ten days, large-scale protests and road blockades will be organised. They are also demanding legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and endangering public safety, according to report by HT.

Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
The issue has also drawn political attention, with opposition leaders accusing the authorities of failure in basic governance and neglecting public safety. While traffic officials claim that personnel have been deployed for regulation, residents insist more needs to be done to ensure safety and prevent further loss of life.

