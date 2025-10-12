 ‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition

‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition

Uddhav Thackeray criticised Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a book launch in Thane, alleging that contractors now dominate the city, which once represented Shiv Sena's strength, citing worsening civic issues like traffic and urban planning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde (L) & Uddhav Thackeray (R) |

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a public event held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday. The occasion was the launch of the book "Anant Aakash: Aathvanitle Anant Tare", written by Yogesh Koli and based on the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anant Tare.

Without directly naming Shinde, Thackeray accused him of turning Thane into a city run by contractors, claiming that the city once symbolized Shiv Sena’s strength and loyalty. “Thane used to bring joy to Thaneites; now it serves contractors,” he said, referencing the increasing civic issues, particularly traffic congestion and poor urban planning.

Also Watch

Thackeray sarcastically noted that while he could travel quickly from Mumbai to Thane, the city’s traffic brought his speed to a halt, remarking that no one has yet been born who could truly slow him down. He also accused Shinde of showmanship, saying that certain leaders claim to be farmers but visit farms in helicopters, implying shallow public appearances rather than genuine work.

FPJ Shorts
‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition
‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 171 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life
Congress Leader Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was Wrong Approach, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life
Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak
Haryana: 4 Killed As Car Collides With Road-Roller On Jammu-Katra Expressway In Rohtak

Recalling the legacy of senior Sena leaders like Anand Dighe, Prakash Paranjape, Anant Tare, and others, Thackeray said their loyalty kept the party united. He revealed that Anant Tare had once warned him about betrayal from within, referring to the time when BJP tried to sideline Shiv Sena in the 2014 assembly elections. Thackeray admitted that had he listened to Tare’s warning, he could have avoided later regret.

Read Also
Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
article-image

Thackeray further alleged corruption in Thane’s development works and announced a protest march on Monday against the looting of public funds in Mumbai, Thane, and the state. He urged citizens to unite in this fight against what he called “institutionalized corruption.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde...

‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde...

Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road

Thane News: Residents Demand Criminal Action Over Fatal Accidents On Ghodbunder Road

Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Sena-MNS Joint Rally On Oct 13; Check Out...

Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Sena-MNS Joint Rally On Oct 13; Check Out...

After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior...

After Saree Humiliation Over PM Modi's Morphed Visual, Maharashtra Congress Chief Felicitates Senior...

Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Hard Disks & Mobile Phones Allegedly Sold By Employees,...

Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Hard Disks & Mobile Phones Allegedly Sold By Employees,...