‘Thane Belongs To Contractors Now’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Eknath Shinde Over District's Condition

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a public event held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on Saturday. The occasion was the launch of the book "Anant Aakash: Aathvanitle Anant Tare", written by Yogesh Koli and based on the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anant Tare.

Without directly naming Shinde, Thackeray accused him of turning Thane into a city run by contractors, claiming that the city once symbolized Shiv Sena’s strength and loyalty. “Thane used to bring joy to Thaneites; now it serves contractors,” he said, referencing the increasing civic issues, particularly traffic congestion and poor urban planning.

Thackeray sarcastically noted that while he could travel quickly from Mumbai to Thane, the city’s traffic brought his speed to a halt, remarking that no one has yet been born who could truly slow him down. He also accused Shinde of showmanship, saying that certain leaders claim to be farmers but visit farms in helicopters, implying shallow public appearances rather than genuine work.

Recalling the legacy of senior Sena leaders like Anand Dighe, Prakash Paranjape, Anant Tare, and others, Thackeray said their loyalty kept the party united. He revealed that Anant Tare had once warned him about betrayal from within, referring to the time when BJP tried to sideline Shiv Sena in the 2014 assembly elections. Thackeray admitted that had he listened to Tare’s warning, he could have avoided later regret.

Thackeray further alleged corruption in Thane’s development works and announced a protest march on Monday against the looting of public funds in Mumbai, Thane, and the state. He urged citizens to unite in this fight against what he called “institutionalized corruption.”

